Worker-owned carwash co-op launches in Southern California

LOS ANGELES — Carwash workers, union organizers and other activists recently announced in a press release the launch of CleanWash Mobile, LLC, a new worker-owned co-op business.

CleanWash Mobile aims to transform the carwash industry by giving workers higher wages, safer working conditions and a more stable path to long-term economic security.

The business grew out of the work of the CLEAN Carwash Worker Center, which has been building the collective power of carwash workers in Los Angeles for the last 15 years.

The mobile business brings carwash and detailing services to customers where they are.

At a recent press conference, the workers and advocates who created CleanWash Mobile announced their first contract with St. John’s Community Health, one of the largest non-profit healthcare providers in Los Angeles County.