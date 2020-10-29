Worker pinned by steel beam at carwash

WORCESTER, Mass. — According to boston.cbslocal.com, a worker was seriously injured when a steel beam fell on him at a carwash the morning of Oct. 28th.

The 42-year-old man was welding a large, steel beam supported by two metal frames when it dropped, pinning him inside the Scrub a Dub carwash on Rt. 122, the article continued.

Other workers quickly created a pulley system to remove the beam from the man before an ambulance arrived, the article noted.

The man was rushed to the hospital, but his condition was unknown at the time of reporting, the article concluded.

