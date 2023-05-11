WOW Carwash acquires Soap City Express - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

LAS VEGAS — WOW Carwash, a leading carwash brand in Las Vegas, announced in a press release it has acquired Soap City Express Car Wash, an express local carwash site in Las Vegas, as part of its continued regional growth strategy.

The acquisition is supported by a previous investment from Garnett Station Partners, LLC, a New York-based principal investment firm that manages over $2 billion of assets.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Soap City is located nearby Las Vegas’ Downtown Central Business District.

In the coming weeks, the location will be rebranded to WOW, offering the same quality express carwash services, innovative technology and high standards that guests expect from the WOW brand, the release stated.

The company expects to expand to 25 express carwash locations across the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

“Soap City has built a strong business model that aligns with our own — express service, innovative technology, competitive pricing and an unwavering commitment to our guests and community. We’re thrilled to add a new location offering WOW’s leading wash services between Downtown and North Las Vegas, further expanding our footprint across the Las Vegas metro area. We are excited to continue our momentum and unlocking more opportunities for regional growth and beyond,” said Scott Wainwright, co-founder of WOW.

“WOW is an experienced and trusted carwash operator in the area, and we are thrilled that our Soap City location will join their growing network of express carwashes,” said Reagan Shallal, founder of Soap City.

For the fourth year in a row, WOW Carwash was officially recognized as “Best Carwash in Las Vegas” by The Las Vegas Review Journal.

The annual “Best of Las Vegas” awards are voted on by the community and WOW was recognized for the fourth year running.

For more information, visit https://wowwash.com/