 WOW Carwash acquires Soap City Express - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Carwash News

WOW Carwash acquires Soap City Express

LAS VEGAS — The Soap City acquisition expands WOW’s brand presence in Las Vegas metro area.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

LAS VEGAS — WOW Carwash, a leading carwash brand in Las Vegas, announced in a press release it has acquired Soap City Express Car Wash, an express local carwash site in Las Vegas, as part of its continued regional growth strategy.

Related Articles

The acquisition is supported by a previous investment from Garnett Station Partners, LLC, a New York-based principal investment firm that manages over $2 billion of assets.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Soap City is located nearby Las Vegas’ Downtown Central Business District.

In the coming weeks, the location will be rebranded to WOW, offering the same quality express carwash services, innovative technology and high standards that guests expect from the WOW brand, the release stated.

The company expects to expand to 25 express carwash locations across the Las Vegas metropolitan area.  

“Soap City has built a strong business model that aligns with our own — express service, innovative technology, competitive pricing and an unwavering commitment to our guests and community. We’re thrilled to add a new location offering WOW’s leading wash services between Downtown and North Las Vegas, further expanding our footprint across the Las Vegas metro area. We are excited to continue our momentum and unlocking more opportunities for regional growth and beyond,” said Scott Wainwright, co-founder of WOW.  

“WOW is an experienced and trusted carwash operator in the area, and we are thrilled that our Soap City location will join their growing network of express carwashes,” said Reagan Shallal, founder of Soap City. 

For the fourth year in a row, WOW Carwash was officially recognized as “Best Carwash in Las Vegas” by The Las Vegas Review Journal. 

The annual “Best of Las Vegas” awards are voted on by the community and WOW was recognized for the fourth year running.  

For more information, visit https://wowwash.com/

You May Also Like

Carwash News

Tommy’s Express and Tommy Car Wash Systems awarded ‘Best and Brightest’

HOLLAND, Mich. — Award winners are selected based on employee engagement, workplace culture, employee benefits and more.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tommy’s Express Car Wash and Tommy Car Wash Systems announced in a press release they’ve been named one of West Michigan’s “Best and Brightest Companies to Work For” for the second consecutive year.

The honor recognizes Tommy’s for its commitment to fostering a positive work environment and supporting its employees’ personal and professional growth.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Spotless Brands expands leadership team

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. — Spotless Brands announced three key appointments to its senior leadership team.

By PCD Staff
Driven Brands Holdings reports strong first quarter results

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Revenue increased 20% powered by 9% same-store sales growth and 7% net store growth.

By PCD Staff
Ziebart franchisee receives MVP Award

TROY, Mich. — Tony Mattiacio and family honored for outstanding growth, leadership at nine Ziebart locations.

By PCD Staff
Kerner’s Car Wash voted #1 in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The company is a third-generation family-owned and -operated carwash with four locations.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Autobell Car Wash brings back jingle to celebrate 54 years in business

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the spirit of celebrating, the company is offering a Spotify playlist chronicling music along the 54-year journey, as well as an anniversary sale.

By PCD Staff
Mint Eco Car Wash announces expansion of leadership team

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Davis and Leonard will be members of the “C-Team” and responsible not only for their departments but also for the strategic direction and overall success of Mint Eco.

By PCD Staff
Mint Eco Car Wash logo
EverWash agrees to acquire JetSpring’s Car Wash Division

PHILADELPHIA — Learn more about the EverWash Assist customer support and retention service in Innovation Alley booth 338 at The Car Wash Show™.

By PCD Staff
Autobrite displays new mini-express tunnel at The Car Wash Show™ 2023

LAS VEGAS — The ModBrite system is designed to deliver a high-quality carwash to smaller footprint environments.

By PCD Staff
Autobrite’s ModBrite mini-express tunnel stainless steel system