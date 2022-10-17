WOW Carwash opens 7th location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — WOW Carwash opened its newest location on N. Durango Dr. in the Centennial Hills neighborhood of Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a press release.

This is the seventh WOW location and the brand has more development plans, with projections to open 22 more locations in Las Vegas and beyond.

These plans are expected to come to fruition over the next three years.

WOW Carwash offers express tunnels, eco-friendly soaps and three membership levels as well as single wash options.

The signature WOW Wash is the most comprehensive option, offering tire shine, triple foam polish, UV protectant wax and more.

When asked about the decision to open more WOW Carwash locations, Scott Wainwright, partner and founder, said, “It is so exciting to see our team and our brand growing. The community and our guests are so pumped about another location and the others we are constructing.”