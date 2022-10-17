 WOW Carwash opens 7th location
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

WOW Carwash opens 7th location

on

Moo Moo Express Car Wash celebrates its 24th Central Ohio location

on

Blue Tide Car Wash to open Eastern Sioux Falls location

on

Market Focus: Tommy's Express named No. 1 carwash in Franchise Times Magazine
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 80: Carwash Building in 2022 Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 80: Carwash Building in 2022

Road to AAPEX: Episode 4 Video
play

Road to AAPEX: Episode 4

Current Digital Issue

October 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Splash N Dash Car Wash

Self service and automatic washes work together at this Oklahoma-based carwash.

Wash of the Week: Gleam Car Wash

Through eco-friendly washes and compassionate hiring practices, this flex-serve stands out.

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 132: Exec. Series — GO Car Wash

The COO of one of the nation's largest carwash chains discusses the successful year for GO Car Wash.

Wash Talk ep. 131: Carwash Doors Keep the Cold Out

An audio reading of the article "Keeping the cold out" from the Oct. 2022 issue of PC&D.

Wash Talk ep. 130: Exec. Series — Prevost

The national sales manager with Prevost, a compressed air system manufacturer, joins us in the studio.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

WOW Carwash opens 7th location

 

on

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — WOW Carwash opened its newest location on N. Durango Dr. in the Centennial Hills neighborhood of Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This is the seventh WOW location and the brand has more development plans, with projections to open 22 more locations in Las Vegas and beyond.

These plans are expected to come to fruition over the next three years.
WOW Carwash offers express tunnels, eco-friendly soaps and three membership levels as well as single wash options.

The signature WOW Wash is the most comprehensive option, offering tire shine, triple foam polish, UV protectant wax and more.

When asked about the decision to open more WOW Carwash locations, Scott Wainwright, partner and founder, said, “It is so exciting to see our team and our brand growing. The community and our guests are so pumped about another location and the others we are constructing.”

Advertisement

WOW Carwash has set its brand up for success as it expands into more local, regional and national markets.

The Centennial Hills site is located right across from the lively Montecito Shopping Mall in Northwest Las Vegas.

WOW Carwash reports that the team is excited to be a staple in the Centennial Hills area and serve the community every day.

The official address is 6653 N. Durango Dr., Las Vegas, and will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Spotless Brands breaks into new market with acquisition of Mr. Klean

Carwash News: Focused Car Wash Solutions launches Vic’s Express Car Wash

Carwash News: Panaram named GNA’s 2021 Business Partner of the Year

Carwash News: Amplify facilitates merger of Trademark Car Wash and Strickland Brothers

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing