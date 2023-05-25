 Wrenchers doubles vehicle repair tool & equipment offering with new catalog

THEODORE, Ala. — QR codes throughout the 60 pages link to additional product information and videos of equipment in action.

By PCD Staff

THEODORE, Ala. Wrenchers has more than doubled the vehicle repair tools and shop equipment available in its new catalog, offering over 25,000 car lifts, specialty tools, tire changers, shop fans and more from 39 brands, according to a press release.

“We are committed to continuously improving our product lineup to make Wrenchers a one-stop shop for tools and garage equipment,” says Karla Zarate, director of sales operations. “When we launched Wrenchers as an improved version of long-time distributor Garage Equipment Supply in 2022, we had about 12,000 product numbers in our catalog. We’re at more than 25,000 now, with more in the pipeline. This means our customers can get more of what they need with just a click, rather than having to waste time shopping around.”

The new full-color catalog has 60 pages packed with tools and equipment.

QR codes throughout link to additional product information and videos of equipment in action.

The catalog is available in print via mail or on the Wrenchers website at wrenchers.com/catalog/.

Represented product categories include diagnostics, charging, air and power tools, shop equipment, industrial ceiling fans, shop fans, creeper seats, jacks and lifting, tire service and brakes, tire changers, wheel balancers, wheel service accessories, air compressors and air dryers, A/C machines, two-post lifts, portable lifts, four-post lifts, alignment lifts and packages, scissor lifts, low-/mid-rise lifts, EV battery lifts, parking lifts, pipe benders, and accessories.

Top brands include Autel, Autostacker, BendPak, Coats, Cool Boss, Dannmar, Ingersoll Rand, MAHLE, MaxJax, Norco, Portacool, QSP, QuickJack, Ranger, Robinair, Schumacher Electric Corporation and Tire Service International (TSI).

The catalog features sale pricing called out as “Super Deals” on many products, as well as equipment packages and other special deals.

Additional products, including car lift replacement parts and more than 50,000 specialty SKUs, from hand tools to heavy-duty shop equipment, are available on the website or by phone at (800) 261-7729.

With two well-stocked shipping centers, Wrenchers said it can deliver fast, reaching 98% of the United States with free shipping via LTL trucking, flatbed service or FedEx within one to five days from the time the order is placed; orders received before 3 p.m. are usually shipped the same day.

An extensive field service network of Wrenchers TechMate reps are available to demonstrate, install, set up, and service shop equipment. 

The catalog also includes information about financing options.

Wrenchers offers lease-to-own financing with no interest for up to 12 months or the Synchrony Car Care credit card for convenient monthly payments.

