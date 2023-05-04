 Ziebart franchisee receives MVP Award - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Ziebart franchisee receives MVP Award

TROY, Mich. — Tony Mattiacio and family honored for outstanding growth, leadership at nine Ziebart locations.

By PCD Staff

TROY, Mich. — Ziebart announced in a press release that franchisee Tony Mattiacio, founder, president, and CEO of The Mattiacio Group, was honored with the Most Valuable Performer (MVP) Award for Franchisee Single Brand Leadership from Multi-Unit Franchisee magazine.

The MVP Awards, given April 27 during the 22nd Annual Multi-Unit Franchising Conference in Las Vegas, recognize the best-of-the-best in multi-unit franchising.

The release noted that judges look for the best, brightest and most inspiring multi-unit franchisees — the power operators, the innovators, the creative thinkers and organization and their brands.

Mattiacio started working for a Ziebart location in the 1980s detailing and undercoating cars.

While he worked his way through various roles within the company, his entrepreneurial spirit quickly took hold when he seized an opportunity to become managing partner.

Since its inception as a four-person operation in 1989, The Mattiacio Group is now a flourishing entity with 200+ employees throughout nine high-performing Ziebart locations — and growing.

“From the moment I crossed paths with Ziebart more than 30 years ago, I knew I one day wanted to own my own stores, but never imagined the incredible growth we experienced,” Mattiacio said. “I’m honored and humbled to receive this award, which really belongs to every member of my team for their daily work on behalf of customers, and to my four kids who joined me on this journey with Ziebart.” 

When each of his children individually decided to join their father in the family business, Mattiacio was determined to instill the work ethic that strengthened The Mattiacio Group’s business model.

He had each of them start where he started, as a technician providing services on the vehicles.

Today, Ryan Mattiacio, Mark Mattiacio, Zach Mattiacio and Meghan Pfenninger all serve as partners and work full-time in different departments within The Mattiacio Group. 

“The Mattiacio family leads by example in the Ziebart franchise system, from speaking at franchisee conferences to serving on committees, and they’re always cheering on other franchisees to success,” said Thomas A. Wolfe, president and CEO of Ziebart. “Tony’s incredible values of hard work, along with his passion for the brand and everything that we do is contagious amongst all our franchisees. That exemplary leadership is exactly why Tony is so deserving of this multi-unit franchising award.”

