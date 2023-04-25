 ZIPS Car Wash announces new leadership in business growth, development - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

ZIPS Car Wash announces new leadership in business growth, development

PLANO, Texas — David Miller will oversee all merger and acquisition activities as well as strategic planning efforts for the growing business.

By PCD Staff

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash has announced that David Miller has joined the executive team as senior vice president of new business development.

Miller will oversee all merger and acquisition activities as well as strategic planning efforts for the growing business. 

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time in the carwash industry, both as an owner and operator and working for a national equipment manufacturer. My experience gives me a unique perspective in my role at ZIPS,” said Miller. “Our strategy is to accomplish sustainable long-term growth for ZIPS across the country. We will leverage our expertise and scale to create a national carwash brand for our customers,” he added.

As a senior executive, Miller will focus on strengthening the ZIPS brand in current markets while also growing the brand in new markets across North America.

Miller brings over 25 years of multi-unit retail merchandising, branding and carwash experience with leading premier brands.

Prior to joining ZIPS, he most recently served as CEO and president of Foam Carwash Express, an express tunnel brand located in Des Moines, Iowa. 

Miller also served in senior marketing and merchandising roles for National Carwash Solutions, Kum & Go Convenience Stores and Target Corporation. 

“We couldn’t be more pleased to have David on our growing team of strategic leadership,” said Gene Dinkens, CEO, ZIPS Car Wash. “David brings to ZIPS a unique combination of carwash experience and retail background, which will guide us in partnering with the right brands and operators across the country to expand all aspects of our business for the customers we serve.”

