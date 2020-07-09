ZIPS breaks into Ohio, expands in North Carolina

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — ZIPS Car Wash has announced the upcoming grand opening celebration of its first location in Ohio from Friday, July 10th to Sunday, July 20th at the ZIPS in Cincinnati, according to a press release.

Local residents are invited to join the fun and try ZIPS’ best carwash for free from July 10-20 at 8301 Colerain Ave., the release continued.

“We are thrilled to grow into our 18th state with this new location in Cincinnati, Ohio,” said Gene Dinkens, ZIPS Car Wash president. “As a company, we hope our recent growth shows our commitment to continue to expand into the multi-regional, customer-centric carwash company we started over 15 years ago,” Dinkens added.

Zips will be offering introductory rates of $1 for the first month of its unlimited wash club program during the grand opening celebration and always offers free self-serve vacuums where vacuums are available, the release noted.

“Our new Cincinnati store truly offers a unique carwash experience with the latest in carwash technology and free self-serve vacuums. The soap and light show truly shine with our dark tunnel walls, giving you a fun experience no matter what time of day you visit us,” Dinkens added.

According to a separate press release, ZIPS also announced the upcoming grand opening celebration of three new North Carolina stores, beginning July 10th.

The growing express carwash chain hopes that local residents will visit one of the new stores to join the fun and try their best carwash for free from July 10-20, the release added.