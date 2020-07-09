ZIPS breaks into Ohio, expands in North Carolina

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — ZIPS Car Wash has announced the upcoming grand opening celebration of its first location in Ohio from Friday, July 10th to Sunday, July 20th at the ZIPS in Cincinnati, according to a press release.
Local residents are invited to join the fun and try ZIPS’ best carwash for free from July 10-20 at 8301 Colerain Ave., the release continued.
“We are thrilled to grow into our 18th state with this new location in Cincinnati, Ohio,” said Gene Dinkens, ZIPS Car Wash president. “As a company, we hope our recent growth shows our commitment to continue to expand into the multi-regional, customer-centric carwash company we started over 15 years ago,” Dinkens added.
Zips will be offering introductory rates of $1 for the first month of its unlimited wash club program during the grand opening celebration and always offers free self-serve vacuums where vacuums are available, the release noted.
“Our new Cincinnati store truly offers a unique carwash experience with the latest in carwash technology and free self-serve vacuums. The soap and light show truly shine with our dark tunnel walls, giving you a fun experience no matter what time of day you visit us,” Dinkens added.
According to a separate press release, ZIPS also announced the upcoming grand opening celebration of three new North Carolina stores, beginning July 10th.
The growing express carwash chain hopes that local residents will visit one of the new stores to join the fun and try their best carwash for free from July 10-20, the release added.
Grand opening celebrations will be held at the following ZIPS stores:
- 1822 Hwy. 74A Bypass, Forest City, NC 28043
- 1143 Tunnel Rd., Asheville, NC
- 2116 E. Main St., Lincolnton, NC 28092.
“Our stores are located in major cities across the state, including Asheville, Charlotte and Raleigh, and lots of places in between, and we’re excited about these three new additions,” said David Cook, regional manager for ZIPS Car Wash. “We pride ourselves on the fact that we can serve customers across the state with what we hope is a friendly and consistent experience at every store. It’s an added benefit that our unlimited wash club members can enjoy their pass at any of the 188 locations.”
ZIPS opened a new store in Greensboro, North Carolina, near the end of June and hopes to host a similar grand opening event there in the coming weeks, the release added.
ZIPS will offer introductory rates on its unlimited wash club, starting at $1 for the first month.
“It’s been amazing to be a part of the growth that we’ve seen over the last two years in North Carolina,” said Cook. “We’re now operating 29 stores in the state, and having the ability to build these new stores from the ground up gives us the opportunity to choose the latest equipment and technology in carwashing. We can’t wait for the community to come out and experience our carwash.”
Customers can get an additional free top wash when they download the Zips Car Wash Rewards App (www.zipscarwash.com/zippy-rewards) to earn points for their loyalty to Zips, the release concluded.