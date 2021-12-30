 ZIPS Car Wash acquires Big Wave Xpress
Carwash News

ZIPS Car Wash acquires Big Wave Xpress

 

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash announced its expansion in New Mexico with the acquisition of family-owned, single store Big Wave Xpress Car Wash in Alamogordo, according to a press release.

ZIPS currently operates three additional locations in the state, just a few cities away, in Roswell and Clovis.

“The Big Wave family has had a strong presence serving the Alamogordo, Holloman, Tularosa and Cloudcroft communities and we’re excited to serve these customers and more across central New Mexico,” said Mike Montes, regional manager – West, ZIPS Car Wash. “We are glad to welcome the Big Wave team to our operation and can assure customers they will continue to receive the excellent customer care the team here has always offered.”
ZIPS Car Wash was recently recognized as the third largest carwash conveyor chain in the U.S. by Professional Carwashing & Detailing.

“We want to thank our customers from the bottom of our heart for an amazing three years of operating in these communities,” said Kelsey Worthan, former Big Wave Xpress team member and now store manager for ZIPS Car Wash. “Our wonderful staff will still be here providing the same great service, but now as ZIPS.”

ZIPS will rebrand the facility in the coming weeks and continue to offer unlimited monthly wash plans, free towels and bottle service and free self-serve vacuums.

“Customers can expect ZIPS to bring more technology, innovation and services to this site as we incorporate them into our growing brand,” Montes added.

