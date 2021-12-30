ZIPS Car Wash acquires Big Wave Xpress

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash announced its expansion in New Mexico with the acquisition of family-owned, single store Big Wave Xpress Car Wash in Alamogordo, according to a press release.

ZIPS currently operates three additional locations in the state, just a few cities away, in Roswell and Clovis. “The Big Wave family has had a strong presence serving the Alamogordo, Holloman, Tularosa and Cloudcroft communities and we’re excited to serve these customers and more across central New Mexico,” said Mike Montes, regional manager – West, ZIPS Car Wash. “We are glad to welcome the Big Wave team to our operation and can assure customers they will continue to receive the excellent customer care the team here has always offered.”

ZIPS Car Wash was recently recognized as the third largest carwash conveyor chain in the U.S. by Professional Carwashing & Detailing.

