ZIPS Car Wash acquires Fast Lane - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Plano, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash recently announced the growth of its express carwash chain in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex with the acquisition of Fast Lane Car Wash, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More

This two-site acquisition brings ZIPS to 11 stores across DFW.

ZIPS Unlimited Wash Club members will now have access to these two additional stores for unlimited use.

The two newest ZIPS locations can be found at 5090 W. University Dr. in Prosper and 2073 FM 423 in Little Elm, expanding the footprint from Mansfield, Texas, all the way to the northeast side of town with 12 stores scattered in between.

“These acquisitions expand our reach across the area in a way that makes our services more convenient, especially to our Unlimited Wash Club members,” said Mike Montes, regional manager for ZIPS Car Wash – West. “We’re excited to see how transitioning these sites to be more like our existing 220 locations will prove to be a truly express experience for our new customers,” he added.