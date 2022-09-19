 ZIPS Car Wash acquires two Dallas-Fort Worth area washes
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

ZIPS Car Wash acquires two Dallas-Fort Worth area washes

on

Washville Car Wash announces acquisition of 4 development sites

on

Amplify acted as exclusive advisor to Tidal Wave Express in sale to Club Car Wash

on

Market Focus: Grace For Vets prep underway
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

The Road to AAPEX: Episode 1 Video
play

The Road to AAPEX: Episode 1

PC&D Unscripted ep. 79: Catching up with Tommy's Express Car Wash Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 79: Catching up with Tommy's Express Car Wash

Current Digital Issue

September 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Splash N Dash Car Wash

Self service and automatic washes work together at this Oklahoma-based carwash.

Wash of the Week: Gleam Car Wash

Through eco-friendly washes and compassionate hiring practices, this flex-serve stands out.

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 128: Exec. Series — Take 5 Car Wash

What drives success for this growing chain? Listen in to find out.

Wash Talk ep. 127: Offering Free Vacuums

Amid rising costs, we wondered if free vacs for customers has a substantial ROI.

Wash Talk ep. 126: Executive Series — Magnolia Wash Holdings

Insights from CEO Jose Costa about what drives success for the leading carwash brand.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

ZIPS Car Wash acquires two Dallas-Fort Worth area washes

 

on

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a press release the acquisition of two locations in Dallas, Texas, from Tommy Terrific’s Car Wash.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This expands the growing chain to over 20 locations in the Dallas metro area.

ZIPS, headquartered in Plano, Texas, operates over 250 locations across the country.

“It’s been a great experience bringing these sites into the ZIPS portfolio,” said Gene Dinkens, CEO, ZIPS Car Wash. “We look forward to continuing to offer Dallas area customers a great carwash experience with the added benefit of our extensive network of stores. This year we’ve continued our aggressive growth goal to be the best express carwash provider in the industry.  Acquiring locations like these helps us reach that goal.”

ZIPS operates locations in Dallas, Fort Worth and fifteen surrounding suburbs in the metro area.  The two recently acquired Tommy Terrific’s stores are located at 5021 Ross Ave. and 3541 Forest Ln. in Dallas.

Advertisement

Efforts are underway to make the full transition to the ZIPS brand in the coming months.  Consumers can continue to expect the same great services and customer care as other ZIPS locations.

“This is an important step in the right direction to expand our market share in the Dallas Fort Worth area,” said David Miller, SVP of business development, ZIPS Car Wash. “We’re very excited to have Tommy Terrific’s sites join the ZIPS family.”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: RealSource Group arranges carwash portfolio sale leaseback for $7.9 million

Carwash News: LUV Car Wash continues rapid growth in Florida, Georgia

Carwash News: Tommy Car Wash Systems, Tommy’s Express sets sights on Canadian development

Carwash News: DRB® acquires Beacon Mobile

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing