ZIPS Car Wash acquires two Dallas-Fort Worth area washes

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a press release the acquisition of two locations in Dallas, Texas, from Tommy Terrific’s Car Wash.

This expands the growing chain to over 20 locations in the Dallas metro area.

ZIPS, headquartered in Plano, Texas, operates over 250 locations across the country.

“It’s been a great experience bringing these sites into the ZIPS portfolio,” said Gene Dinkens, CEO, ZIPS Car Wash. “We look forward to continuing to offer Dallas area customers a great carwash experience with the added benefit of our extensive network of stores. This year we’ve continued our aggressive growth goal to be the best express carwash provider in the industry. Acquiring locations like these helps us reach that goal.”

ZIPS operates locations in Dallas, Fort Worth and fifteen surrounding suburbs in the metro area. The two recently acquired Tommy Terrific’s stores are located at 5021 Ross Ave. and 3541 Forest Ln. in Dallas.