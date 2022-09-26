ZIPS Car Wash announces expansion to Orlando

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a recent press release its expansion into a new market with the acquisition of six carwash locations in greater Orlando, Florida.
ZIPS acquired these sites from Wash City Car Wash in Orlando, Kissimmee, Avon Park, Lake Wales and Oviedo, Florida.
The final acquisition was completed last week and adds a location in Winter Garden, Florida. This transaction marks the 45th location for ZIPS to acquire in 2022 with the growing express chain now operating over 250 locations across the country.
“Wash City operated excellent carwashes with a reputation that proceeds itself. We plan to uphold that reputation and exceed customer expectations with exclusive benefits our brand can offer customers,” said David Miller, SVP of business development with ZIPS Car Wash.
Before this transaction, ZIPS owned and operated locations throughout Florida, including coastal towns like Miami and Pensacola.
This acquisition brings the brand inland to the Orlando area and ZIPS now serves customers at 15 locations across the state.
“We can’t thank our customers enough for the patronage they have shown us over the years and we’re proud to hand our locations over to ZIPS,” said Bill Merkel, owner of Wash City Car Wash. “The process of getting these six locations into the ZIPS portfolio was seamless and the entire team is excited to be able to offer our customers perks that a brand this size can make available to the consumer.”
ZIPS Car Wash offers unlimited carwash services, free self-serve vacuums, free towels and spray cleaner for interior detailing and other perks for its customers.
ZIPS locations in Orlando are open daily from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and customers can now manage their unlimited membership online through the ZIPSme Portal, found on zipscarwash.com.
“We’ve partnered with other large retailers to extend discounts and perks to our customers and theirs, making the partnerships meaningful and sustainable for both brands,” said Mark Youngworth, chief marketing officer of ZIPS Car Wash. “The ZIPSme portal is the gateway for our customers to get more out of their ZIPS experience and it’s our goal to make the platform a valuable resource and fun part of their relationship to our brand.”