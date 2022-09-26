ZIPS Car Wash announces expansion to Orlando

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a recent press release its expansion into a new market with the acquisition of six carwash locations in greater Orlando, Florida.

ZIPS acquired these sites from Wash City Car Wash in Orlando, Kissimmee, Avon Park, Lake Wales and Oviedo, Florida. The final acquisition was completed last week and adds a location in Winter Garden, Florida. This transaction marks the 45th location for ZIPS to acquire in 2022 with the growing express chain now operating over 250 locations across the country. “Wash City operated excellent carwashes with a reputation that proceeds itself. We plan to uphold that reputation and exceed customer expectations with exclusive benefits our brand can offer customers,” said David Miller, SVP of business development with ZIPS Car Wash.

Before this transaction, ZIPS owned and operated locations throughout Florida, including coastal towns like Miami and Pensacola. This acquisition brings the brand inland to the Orlando area and ZIPS now serves customers at 15 locations across the state. “We can’t thank our customers enough for the patronage they have shown us over the years and we’re proud to hand our locations over to ZIPS,” said Bill Merkel, owner of Wash City Car Wash. “The process of getting these six locations into the ZIPS portfolio was seamless and the entire team is excited to be able to offer our customers perks that a brand this size can make available to the consumer.”

