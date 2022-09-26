 ZIPS Car Wash announces expansion to Orlando
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

ZIPS Car Wash announces expansion to Orlando

on

Caliber Car Wash locations to open in Central Florida

on

Vizza Wash announces the opening of a new location

on

Market Focus: Tommy's Car Wash Systems announces participation in fall trade shows
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

The Road to AAPEX: Episode 1 Video
play

The Road to AAPEX: Episode 1

PC&D Unscripted ep. 79: Catching up with Tommy's Express Car Wash Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 79: Catching up with Tommy's Express Car Wash

Current Digital Issue

September 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Splash N Dash Car Wash

Self service and automatic washes work together at this Oklahoma-based carwash.

Wash of the Week: Gleam Car Wash

Through eco-friendly washes and compassionate hiring practices, this flex-serve stands out.

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 129: From the NRCC Show Floor

An on-location interview with the co-chairmen of NRCC 2022.

Wash Talk ep. 128: Exec. Series — Take 5 Car Wash

What drives success for this growing chain? Listen in to find out.

Wash Talk ep. 127: Offering Free Vacuums

Amid rising costs, we wondered if free vacs for customers has a substantial ROI.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

ZIPS Car Wash announces expansion to Orlando

 

on

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a recent press release its expansion into a new market with the acquisition of six carwash locations in greater Orlando, Florida.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

ZIPS acquired these sites from Wash City Car Wash in Orlando, Kissimmee, Avon Park, Lake Wales and Oviedo, Florida.

The final acquisition was completed last week and adds a location in Winter Garden, Florida. This transaction marks the 45th location for ZIPS to acquire in 2022 with the growing express chain now operating over 250 locations across the country.

“Wash City operated excellent carwashes with a reputation that proceeds itself. We plan to uphold that reputation and exceed customer expectations with exclusive benefits our brand can offer customers,” said David Miller, SVP of business development with ZIPS Car Wash.  

Advertisement

Before this transaction, ZIPS owned and operated locations throughout Florida, including coastal towns like Miami and Pensacola.

This acquisition brings the brand inland to the Orlando area and ZIPS now serves customers at 15 locations across the state.

“We can’t thank our customers enough for the patronage they have shown us over the years and we’re proud to hand our locations over to ZIPS,” said Bill Merkel, owner of Wash City Car Wash. “The process of getting these six locations into the ZIPS portfolio was seamless and the entire team is excited to be able to offer our customers perks that a brand this size can make available to the consumer.”

Advertisement

ZIPS Car Wash offers unlimited carwash services, free self-serve vacuums, free towels and spray cleaner for interior detailing and other perks for its customers.

ZIPS locations in Orlando are open daily from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and customers can now manage their unlimited membership online through the ZIPSme Portal, found on zipscarwash.com.

“We’ve partnered with other large retailers to extend discounts and perks to our customers and theirs, making the partnerships meaningful and sustainable for both brands,” said Mark Youngworth, chief marketing officer of ZIPS Car Wash. “The ZIPSme portal is the gateway for our customers to get more out of their ZIPS experience and it’s our goal to make the platform a valuable resource and fun part of their relationship to our brand.”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Super Star Car Wash named official carwash partner of the Arizona Cardinals

Carwash News: Tidal Wave Auto Spa celebrates new Virginia site

Carwash News: Mint Eco announces new leadership additions, relocates headquarters

Carwash News: ZIPS Car Wash acquires two Dallas-Fort Worth area washes

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing