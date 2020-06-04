ZIPS Car Wash brings in new president

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.— ZIPS Car Wash announced that Gene Dinkens will now serve as president of ZIPS, which developed through the company’s new partnership with Atlantic Street Capital, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More

Dinkens brings with him over 30 years of leadership and experience in consumer-focused industries to the already driven ZIPS team, the release continued.

Dinkens most recently served as chief operating officer of Lori’s Gifts, the nation’s largest provider of hospital gift shop outsourcing solutions, with over 400 locations across the country, the release noted.

Prior to his tenure at Lori’s, Dinkens served nearly four years as chief operating officer of Z Wireless, a Verizon premium wireless retailer, in which he helped scale from 200 locations to Verizon’s largest agent with over 1,100 locations by 2018, the release added.

“I believe ZIPS has a great business model and talented management team that when paired with my passions for scaling customer-centric, service-focused businesses, we can work together to build a winning team,” said Dinkens. “We’re in a great position to continue the aggressive growth track that ZIPS has already been on for several years, but also to truly shine in our efforts to be the best express car wash provider in the industry,” he added.

Dinkens started his retail career in the early beginnings of Blockbuster Video during a time of tremendous growth, the release noted, and he helped develop markets across the country through both organic and merger and acquisition activity.