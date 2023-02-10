ZIPS Car Wash celebrates expansion in Minnesota - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Plano, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a press release its expansion in Minnesota with brand-new locations now open in Grand Rapids and Baxter.

ZIPS’ prototype design for these locations was released in 2022 and these new locations are only the second and third of the updated design to open in the country.

Customers can now enjoy ZIPS Unlimited services at both the 135 SE 29th St. location in Grand Rapids, just next door to Wal-Mart off S. Pokegama Ave., and at 7361 Glory Rd., also next to a Wal-Mart and less than a mile from ZIPS’ second Baxter location on Universal Road.

ZIPS is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

“We’re excited to expand our presence in Minnesota as we now operate six locations across the state with additional sites opening in 2023 in this area,” said Mike Corey, chief development officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “It’s our hope that the added convenience of these two new locations will help customers protect their investment with frequent washing, especially during the harsh winter months,” he added.

Customers in Baxter can try ZIPS newest location and their best wash, the Get It All, for free with wash code 1135 through, Feb. 12 at the Glory Road location.

ZIPS has installed the latest equipment in carwashing in both new locations, including a conveyor system for easy vehicle loading into the tunnel, ceramic products to apply protected shine and turbo vacuums.

ZIPS isn’t new to washing in winter climates or Minnesota by any means.

In 2021, the growing chain acquired three Minnesota locations from Four Seasons Car Wash and is accustomed to servicing customers in extreme winter temperatures with additional locations in Wisconsin and Idaho.

ZIPS’ experts recommend that customers wipe down their door jams during below freezing temperatures after their carwash with ZIPS free self-serve towels to ensure their doors don’t freeze shut when they get back on the road.

These new locations offer free spray cleaner for your windows (upon request in the colder months), free self-serve turbo vacuums and free compressed air for easier interior detailing.

ZIPS Unlimited member plans will be available for just $10 a month for the first three months of service until Feb. 28, 2023, at the Grand Rapids and Baxter locations, all of which are cashless sites.

ZIPS customers can enjoy the freedom and convenience of unlimited washes and now have the autonomy to manage their unlimited membership in the ZIPSme Portal.

Found on zipscarwash.com, the ZIPSme portal is an online tool that unlocks Partner Perks, management of unlimited memberships and exclusive giveaways.

ZIPS Grand Rapids and Baxter are the first of multiple brand-new locations that will open in Minnesota this year. Additional ZIPS locations in the state at this time can be found in Moorhead and Alexandria.

For a location near you or to join the ZIPSme Portal, visit www.zipscarwash.com.