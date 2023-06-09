ZIPS Car Wash celebrates expansion into Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a press release the grand opening of their first carwash location in Grand Rapids and, to celebrate, the company is offering its best wash, the Get It All for just $5 June 7–11 at the 138 SE 29th Street location.

The Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce co-hosted a ribbon cutting with ZIPS on June 7 at the new location.

Customers can enjoy discounted carwashes, unlimited wash club discounts and free giveaways while supplies last throughout the weekend.

“We’re excited to expand our footprint in Minnesota to six sites as we grow into Grand Rapids,” said Mike Corey, chief development officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “This location is the latest ZIPS prototype design and we’ve incorporated a number of equipment updates to help clean and protect your vehicle. Our building and property layout is intended to be a welcomed site in the community, featuring easy entries and exits for quick and convenient services,” he added.

“We’re proud to expand in Minnesota and to serve our customers across the country at over 275 locations,” said Mark Youngworth, chief operating officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “We strive to offer a clean, shiny vehicle and friendly service to every customer that pulls into a ZIPS and with our unlimited plans we’re serving customers in their hometowns and as they travel,” he added.

As ZIPS continues to grow, new features are now available to Minnesota customers, including ZIPS Clean Car Guarantee, online carwash purchases and complimentary self-detailing centers.

To learn more, visit www.zipscarwash.com.