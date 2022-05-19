ZIPS Car Wash continues growth momentum with investment from ASC

NEW YORK — Atlantic Street Capital (ASC), a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies, recently announced an agreement to increase its investment in its portfolio company, ZIPS Car Wash, a press release stated.

The transaction allows ASC to acquire equity from founding shareholders and build upon an operating strategy that has already driven considerable growth.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter.

ZIPS is a leading national carwash operator with over 200 locations under a single-brand concept.

Atlantic Street Capital Fund IV initially invested in ZIPS in May 2020 and this investment and successful organic and inorganic initiatives have increased EBITDA more than six-fold and grown total sites from 185 to 235 locations currently.

During ASC’s initial hold, ZIPS has developed into a top brand with advanced carwash technology and improved customer service.

ASC installed a proven management team with a passion for driving growth, brand development and customer experience.

Through development of its subscription-based models, ZIPS Unlimited Wash Club memberships today represent a majority of revenue and contribute to strong revenue stability.