New Car Wash Convos features UT’s Shay Holle

AUSTIN, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash Convos is back in Austin for another episode, this one featuring Texas Longhorns women’s basketball guard, Shay Holle.

Holle’s episode was filmed alongside Texas alum and Car Wash Convos host, Ray Villareal, during a carwash at ZIPS in Austin and was released on YouTube and Instagram.

“Car Wash Convos was really fun to film and such a unique way for me to share some of my personality with Longhorn Nation,” said Holle.

Holle, a senior at The University of Texas, has played in all 36 games in the 2022-23 season and has been included in the Academic All-Big 12 Team two years in a row.

She has been a crucial piece of the 2023-24 team and has played the full 40 minutes in six Big 12 games for the Longhorns this season.

“Shay’s authenticity shines through in this episode and how she stays true to who she is as an Austin native and a successful Texas student-athlete,” said Rebecca Latacz, chief marketing officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “You’ll notice how comfortable she is answering personal questions with our host and that’s how we want every customer to feel when they are washing with us — like they’re at home with our team, services and amenities,” she added.

Car Wash Convos is a collaboration between ZIPS, Learfield – the media and technology company powering college sports and the universities’ athletics multimedia rights holder – and NIL marketplace leader Opendorse.

Season 2 includes 22 male and female student-athletes from six universities and each episode gives fans a glimpse into student-athletes’ likes and dislikes, their opinions on local fare, life on the practice field, their favorite pastimes and more.

Texas fans can customize their car wash experience in the new ZIPS mobile app.

