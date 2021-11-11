 ZIPS Car Wash expands in Kentucky
Carwash News

ZIPS Car Wash expands in Kentucky

 

on

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash announced the recent growth of its express carwash chain in Kentucky with the acquisition of eight Time to Shine Car Wash locations in Lexington, according to a press release.

ZIPS will now operate 16 carwashes in Kentucky and 218 locations overall across the country.

“We’re excited to expand in Kentucky and look forward to serving Lexington customers with an enhanced carwash experience unique to ZIPS,” said Gene Dinkens, CEO, ZIPS Car Wash. “Customers can expect a smooth transition with the added benefit of our extensive network of stores where we hope to meet their carwash needs in Lexington, Louisville, Bowling Green and in other parts of the state.”

This acquisition marks ZIPS third business transaction with Time to Shine.

In 2017, ZIPS acquired five of the company’s locations in Chattanooga, Crossville and Knoxville, Tennessee.

In 2019, ZIPS acquired Time to Shine’s two remaining locations in Knoxville, Tennessee.

“We appreciate the ongoing partnership that has developed with Time to Shine,” Dinkens said. “Time to Shine has a history of developing and operating successful express carwash locations and we welcome the opportunity to serve these customers and make their teams part of our growing business.”

