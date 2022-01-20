ZIPS Car Wash expands in Louisville

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash continues growth in Louisville, Kentucky, with its recent single site acquisition of The Car Wash Company, located at 4860 Cane Run Rd., according to a press release.

This acquisition brings ZIPS to eight locations across greater Louisville.

ZIPS now operates more than 225 express carwashes across 22 states.

“The added convenience of this location with our existing footprint in Louisville and across Lexington and other parts of Kentucky will be an extreme advantage to our Unlimited Wash Club members,” said Paul Hesson, regional manager for ZIPS Car Wash – Central. “Our unlimited memberships allow exclusive access for customers to wash at any ZIPS location nationwide, our Louisville expansion provides more options to more customers by having a ZIPS where they work, live and play.”

ZIPS Car Wash acquired eight Time to Shine locations in Lexington in November 2021 and now operates 17 stores across the state.

“Louisville has been an excellent market for us and we’re excited to continue to expand to meet the growing consumer demand for carwashing,” said Mike Corey, chief development officer for ZIPS Car Wash. “In 2022, we expect to see tremendous growth across the country allowing us to be more than a regional brand.”

ZIPS has started 2022 off strong with three completed acquisitions in the last week of 2021 and the first week of 2022.