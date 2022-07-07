 ZIPS Car Wash grows in Georgia
ZIPS Car Wash grows in Georgia

Carwash News

ZIPS Car Wash grows in Georgia

 

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash recently announced its recent growth in Georgia with a single-site acquisition from Elements Car Wash in Milledgeville, Georgia, noted a press release.

Click Here to Read More
ZIPS’ aggressive growth in Georgia in 2022 has included the acquisition of seven locations in the north central region of the state in the first half of the year.

ZIPS now operates 70 locations in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, and over 240 locations across the country.

“We’re so excited to add this successful, well-run operation to our brand,” said Sam Said, regional sales manager – east, ZIPS Car Wash. “We’ve brought on a great team and are excited to have them on board to continue to serve the local community.” 

Elements Car Wash recently earned the honor of “Best Car Wash” in the 17th Annual Readers’ Choice Awards gathered by the Union Recorder in Milledgeville.

ZIPS will work to ensure customers have the same great experience that they’ve had in the past and, in the coming weeks, customers will have access to the ZIPSme portal where they can gain access to manage their unlimited membership, enjoy partner perks and enter to win giveaways.

“We want to say thank you, Milledgeville, for your support during our first year in business,” said Meagan Griffin, co-owner, Elements Car Wash. “We have enjoyed serving the community and bringing you convenient carwashing services and we know ZIPS will continue to meet and exceed your carwashing needs.”

ZIPS will continue to provide ceramic products, free towels and surface cleaner, and free self-serve vacuums, which are consistent offerings at all ZIPS locations.

In this article:,
