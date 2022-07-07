ZIPS Car Wash grows in Georgia

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash recently announced its recent growth in Georgia with a single-site acquisition from Elements Car Wash in Milledgeville, Georgia, noted a press release.

ZIPS’ aggressive growth in Georgia in 2022 has included the acquisition of seven locations in the north central region of the state in the first half of the year.

ZIPS now operates 70 locations in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, and over 240 locations across the country.

“We’re so excited to add this successful, well-run operation to our brand,” said Sam Said, regional sales manager – east, ZIPS Car Wash. “We’ve brought on a great team and are excited to have them on board to continue to serve the local community.”

Elements Car Wash recently earned the honor of “Best Car Wash” in the 17th Annual Readers’ Choice Awards gathered by the Union Recorder in Milledgeville.