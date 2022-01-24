ZIPS Car Wash grows North Carolina portfolio

Plano, TX — ZIPS Car Wash announced two single site acquisitions from Heroes Car Wash in Holly Springs, North Carolina, and Rocket Wash Express in Goldsboro, North Carolina, according to a press release.

ZIPS now operates 32 locations across North Carolina, becoming one of the largest, privately held express carwash operators in the state.

ZIPS now operates more than 225 express carwashes across 22 states.

The ZIPS acquisition of Heroes Car Wash marks the second transaction with the principal Heroes group.

In 2021, ZIPS acquired from the group Carolina Car Wash in Greensboro, North Carolina, expanding ZIPS site count in greater Winston Salem to seven locations.

“The Rocket and Heroes acquisitions expand our ever-growing footprint in North Carolina,” said Mike Corey, chief development officer for ZIPS Car Wash. “Our growth strategy continues to improve and evolve as we work to expand in a way that benefits both our customers and our business model.”