 ZIPS Car Wash launches member portal
ZIPS Car Wash launches member portal

Carwash News

ZIPS Car Wash launches member portal

 

on

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a press release the launch of the ZIPSme Portal, an added benefit for its Unlimited Wash Club Members.

This announcement is part of the brand’s National Car Wash Day celebrations, which takes place on March 28.

The ZIPSme Portal is an online tool found on zipscarwash.com to give ZIPS customers exclusive access to manage their account, receive insider news on new locations and services and receive additional perks.

“Traditional retail has taught customers to expect a personalized, more connected experience from brands they frequent and love. We developed the ZIPSme Portal as a first step in this direction, providing a better experience for our customers,” said Mark Youngworth, chief marketing officer for ZIPS Car Wash. “The ZIPSme Portal is for our retail customers and unlimited wash club members. Our goal is to continue to improve the experience and provide perks that go beyond carwashing for all our customers.”

ZIPS’ new portal will provide unlimited wash club members access to easily manage their membership from updating their profile to re-grading their membership package to unlocking exclusive membership perks.

Retail customers will receive exclusive wash specials and offers.

All customers will be the first to learn about new ZIPS locations, new wash services and car care best practices.

While the express carwash chain is celebrating the new added benefit for its members, ZIPS wants to give more customers a chance to try out their services for free.

ZIPS is giving away 28 free washes on its Instagram account (@zipscarwash) on March 28 in celebration of National Car Wash Day.

Customers can enter to win a free Get It All carwash for themselves and a friend by following ZIPS on Instagram, liking the National Car Wash Day post and tagging a friend in the comments.

“In 2022, customers will continue to see ZIPS building out programs and partnerships to help our customers feel good about protecting their investment and caring for their vehicle,” said Youngworth. “We’re turning what was once a chore into an engaging experience on so many different levels that haven’t been achieved in our industry to date.”

