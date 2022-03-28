ZIPS Car Wash launches member portal

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a press release the launch of the ZIPSme Portal, an added benefit for its Unlimited Wash Club Members.

This announcement is part of the brand’s National Car Wash Day celebrations, which takes place on March 28.

The ZIPSme Portal is an online tool found on zipscarwash.com to give ZIPS customers exclusive access to manage their account, receive insider news on new locations and services and receive additional perks.

“Traditional retail has taught customers to expect a personalized, more connected experience from brands they frequent and love. We developed the ZIPSme Portal as a first step in this direction, providing a better experience for our customers,” said Mark Youngworth, chief marketing officer for ZIPS Car Wash. “The ZIPSme Portal is for our retail customers and unlimited wash club members. Our goal is to continue to improve the experience and provide perks that go beyond carwashing for all our customers.”