 ZIPS Car Wash offers Tax Day deal
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

ZIPS Car Wash offers Tax Day deal

Market Focus: GO Car Wash plants over 35,000 trees with One Tree Planted

Mint Eco Car Wash wins ‘Best Car Wash in Palm Beach County’

Take 5 Oil Change and Car Wash opens fifth Texas location
Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Carwash News

ZIPS Car Wash offers Tax Day deal

 

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash is celebrating Tax Day with a $5 wash deal, according to a press release.

ZIPS’ Wash & Dry carwash will be offered for $5, which is almost 50% off the everyday price.

This price break is available all day on Tax Day, Monday, April 18, and Tuesday, April 19 (for those needing an extension) at participating locations.

To receive the savings, visitors to ZIPS need to use wash code 8297.

“Everyone is looking for a break on Tax Day and we’re here for it with a $5 Wash & Dry offer for customers across the country. Whether you need to wash away those Tax Day thoughts, rid your car of pollen or kickoff spring cleaning, take advantage of this discount to get your vehicle clean, dry and shiny,” said Mark Youngworth, chief marketing officer for ZIPS Car Wash. “We’ll also have free towels, free surface cleaner and free self-serve turbo vacs available at our vacuum stations at all locations for detailing your vehicle.”

The tax deadline typically falls on April 15 each year, but this year Americans have a few extra days to get taxes in due to Emancipation Day, a holiday that is celebrated in the District of Columbia.

Most ZIPS locations are open from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. daily and the Tax Day offer can be redeemed by selecting “Enter Wash Code” at the pay station and entering code “8297.”

The $5 discount will appear automatically and will apply to the ZIPS Wash & Dry carwash package.

