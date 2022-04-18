ZIPS Car Wash offers Tax Day deal

Click Here to Read More

ZIPS’ Wash & Dry carwash will be offered for $5, which is almost 50% off the everyday price.

This price break is available all day on Tax Day, Monday, April 18, and Tuesday, April 19 (for those needing an extension) at participating locations.

To receive the savings, visitors to ZIPS need to use wash code 8297.

“Everyone is looking for a break on Tax Day and we’re here for it with a $5 Wash & Dry offer for customers across the country. Whether you need to wash away those Tax Day thoughts, rid your car of pollen or kickoff spring cleaning, take advantage of this discount to get your vehicle clean, dry and shiny,” said Mark Youngworth, chief marketing officer for ZIPS Car Wash. “We’ll also have free towels, free surface cleaner and free self-serve turbo vacs available at our vacuum stations at all locations for detailing your vehicle.”