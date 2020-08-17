ZIPS Car Wash opens two new locations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — ZIPS Car Wash has announced the grand opening celebration of its second location in greater Cincinnati from Friday, Aug. 14th through Sunday, Aug. 23rd, according to a press release.

ZIPS will be offering its best carwash for free during the 10-day grand opening at 11346 Princeton Pike in Springdale, Ohio, the release continued.

All ZIPS team members will be complying with social distancing and PPE guidelines, the release added.

“We’re just getting started with our expansion into Cincinnati, and we’re excited to offer a second location to our new fans in the area,” said Gene Dinkens, ZIPS Car Wash president. “We opened our first store here on Colerain Ave. in July, and the value of multiple ZIPS locations in one market comes for our most loyal fans who enroll in our unlimited wash club, as both locations participate in the unlimited program.”

ZIPS will be offering introductory rates of $1 for the first month of its unlimited wash club program during the grand opening celebration, and customers who enroll can use the services at ZIPS’ 190 locations across the country, the release noted.

ZIPS Car Wash always offers free self-serve vacuums, the release stated.

“We are excited to offer a unique carwash experience to residents in this area of town, with our free self-serve vacuums available, whether you get a carwash or not,” said Dinkens. “Our express model offers contactless options, especially for our unlimited club members, so we can serve you with a safe and fun experience.”