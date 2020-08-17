ZIPS Car Wash opens two new locations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — ZIPS Car Wash has announced the grand opening celebration of its second location in greater Cincinnati from Friday, Aug. 14th through Sunday, Aug. 23rd, according to a press release.
ZIPS will be offering its best carwash for free during the 10-day grand opening at 11346 Princeton Pike in Springdale, Ohio, the release continued.
All ZIPS team members will be complying with social distancing and PPE guidelines, the release added.
“We’re just getting started with our expansion into Cincinnati, and we’re excited to offer a second location to our new fans in the area,” said Gene Dinkens, ZIPS Car Wash president. “We opened our first store here on Colerain Ave. in July, and the value of multiple ZIPS locations in one market comes for our most loyal fans who enroll in our unlimited wash club, as both locations participate in the unlimited program.”
ZIPS will be offering introductory rates of $1 for the first month of its unlimited wash club program during the grand opening celebration, and customers who enroll can use the services at ZIPS’ 190 locations across the country, the release noted.
ZIPS Car Wash always offers free self-serve vacuums, the release stated.
“We are excited to offer a unique carwash experience to residents in this area of town, with our free self-serve vacuums available, whether you get a carwash or not,” said Dinkens. “Our express model offers contactless options, especially for our unlimited club members, so we can serve you with a safe and fun experience.”
ZIPS also announced the grand opening celebration of its newest Asheville, North Carolina-area location at 143 Smokey Park Hwy. from Aug. 14-23., with free top washes and $1 unlimited wash clubs for the first month of service, according to a separate press release.
“Our 10 days of free top carwashes and $1 unlimited allows local customers to try our services on us as we celebrate coming to this area of town,” said David Cook, regional manager for ZIPS Car Wash. “Our Smokey Park store is our second of recent openings that is located on the property of Ingles, just next to the Ingles Gas Station. The opening of this store makes us seven stores strong in greater Asheville.”
ZIPS partnered with Ingles in 2019 to develop ZIPS express carwashes on their properties across the state, the release noted.
The agreement included a number of developments, four of which are now open and operating, the release added.
“This new location is the first of our growth on the southeast side of Asheville,” said Cook. “We are excited to offer more options for our most loyal fans — our unlimited wash club members — who can enjoy unlimited services at any of our stores, especially this new, convenient location in front of Ingles.”
ZIPS Car Wash is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Customers can get an additional free top wash when they download the ZIPS Car Wash Rewards App to earn points for their loyalty.