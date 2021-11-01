 ZIPS Car Wash and Operation Homefront partner
ZIPS Car Wash and Operation Homefront partner

Carwash News

ZIPS Car Wash and Operation Homefront partner

 

on

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash is launching a new partnership with Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit serving America’s military families, according to a press release. 

From Nov. 1-11, Zips seeks to raise $10,000 to support Operation Homefront’s mission to build strong, stable and secure military families so they can thrive in the communities they’ve worked so hard to protect.

For every person who enters to win ZIPS America’s Dirtiest Car Sweepstakes, with the grand prize a trip to America’s Cleanest City: Honolulu, Hawaii, a $1 donation will be made to Operation Homefront, up to $10,000.

To culminate the fundraiser, ZIPS will be offering free washes to all Veterans and Active Military on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11th, at all 220 ZIPS Car Wash locations with wash code 1112.

