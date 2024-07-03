ZIPS Car Wash Louisville re-grand opening celebration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — ZIPS Car Wash and the Greater Louisville Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at ZIPS Car Wash, 4405 Bardstown Rd. in Louisville, Kentucky, to showcase its newly remodeled exterior and tunnel experience at three ZIPS in Louisville, Kentucky, the company announced in a press release.

This event marks a significant milestone for ZIPS, as the express carwash chain celebrates its 20th anniversary with their $20,000 Give Back Tour to Folds of Honor students, introducing its new mobile app and updating locations across the country, including ZIPS Car Washes on Bardstown Rd., N. Dixie Hwy. and Louis and Clark Pkwy. in Clarksville, Tennessee.

According to the press release, ZIPS recognized four local students with $1,000 scholarships through ZIPS’ partnership with Folds of Honor.

These scholarships are awarded to students of fallen or wounded soldiers and first responders in honor of their service and sacrifice.

The students who were honored in Louisville include Alydia Flowers, Nick Javier, Orin “Denzel” Dunham and his sister Dominique “Nique” Janae Dunham.

Download the new ZIPS mobile app on July 4 and ZIPS will give $1 to Folds of Honor for every new app download, up to $1,000 on July 4.