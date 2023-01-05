 ZIPS Car Wash now washing in McKinney, Texas - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

ZIPS Car Wash now washing in McKinney, Texas

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS now owns and operates 22 locations across the Dallas metro area.

By PCD Staff

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash announced the grand opening and its continued commitment of growth to the Dallas metro area with the opening of its newest location in McKinney, Texas, according to a press release.

ZIPS celebrated with free washes until Dec. 31, 2022.

Customers can now enjoy over 20 Dallas metro locations, including its newest location at 6102 Stacy Road in McKinney.

ZIPS is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, and customers with an unlimited membership at ZIPS can now enjoy this location along with other ZIPS across the metro and the country.

“It’s very exciting to open a new location in our own backyard as we continue to grow and strengthen our footprint across the metro area to better serve our customers,” said Mike Corey, chief development officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “This brand-new location in McKinney offers customers in this community a second location and further expands the convenience of our express carwash services in the Dallas metro as we strive to meet customers where they are.” 

ZIPS Unlimited member plans will be on available for just $10 a month for the first three months from Dec. 28, 2022 until Jan. 31, 2023.

ZIPS Unlimited Wash Club members will now have unlimited access to all metro area locations.

ZIPS has achieved a record year of expansion in 2022 with 61 stores acquired over the past year and multiple new locations developed, stated the press release.

ZIPS Car Wash now owns and operates 275 locations across the country under the ZIPS, Rocket Express and Jet Brite carwash brands.

ZIPS customers can enjoy the freedom and convenience of unlimited washes and now have the autonomy to manage their unlimited membership in the ZIPSme Portal.

Found on www.zipscarwash.com, the ZIPSme portal is an online tool that unlocks Partner Perks, management of unlimited memberships and exclusive giveaways.

For more information, visit www.zipscarwash.com

