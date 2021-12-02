 ZIPS Car Wash welcomes new chief marketing officer
ZIPS Car Wash welcomes new chief marketing officer

Carwash News

ZIPS Car Wash welcomes new chief marketing officer

 

on

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash announces Mark Youngworth as its chief marketing officer (CMO), according to a company press release.

As CMO, Youngworth will oversee all customer support, marketing and branding efforts for the growing business. 

As a senior global marketing executive, Youngworth will focus on building the ZIPS brand and developing a more personalized connection with consumers.

“The time I’ve spent supporting global businesses with brand marketing, operations and strategic sales will be of great benefit in my new role at ZIPS,” said Youngworth. “We plan to see sizeable growth for ZIPS in the coming year and I plan to take on some of the complex obstacles that we face in this industry and turn them into tangible and profitable solutions for ZIPS,” he added.

Youngworth has over 25 years of multi-unit strategy, branding and marketing experience with leading global brands. 

Prior to joining Zips, he most recently served as senior vice president, marketing for Ascend Wellness Holdings (AWH), a leading publicly traded multistate cannabis operator. 

Prior to AWH, Mark served in senior marketing roles for over 15 years for Dunkin’ Brands domestic and international business units including vice president brand strategy, Dunkin’ Americas and vice president marketing and operating systems, Dunkin’ Brands International.  “We couldn’t be more pleased to have Mark join our growing team of strategic leadership,” said Gene Dinkens, CEO, ZIPS Car Wash. “Mark is a visionary and a driver of continuous improvement and we know he will empower us to grow through data-driven analysis to help improve all aspects of our business for the customers we serve.”

