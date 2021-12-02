ZIPS Car Wash welcomes new chief marketing officer

Click Here to Read More

As CMO, Youngworth will oversee all customer support, marketing and branding efforts for the growing business.

As a senior global marketing executive, Youngworth will focus on building the ZIPS brand and developing a more personalized connection with consumers.

“The time I’ve spent supporting global businesses with brand marketing, operations and strategic sales will be of great benefit in my new role at ZIPS,” said Youngworth. “We plan to see sizeable growth for ZIPS in the coming year and I plan to take on some of the complex obstacles that we face in this industry and turn them into tangible and profitable solutions for ZIPS,” he added.