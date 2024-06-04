 ZIPS celebrates 20 years with Folds of Honor partnership

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

ZIPS celebrates 20 years with Folds of Honor partnership

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash is giving scholarships to students sourced by the non-profit that helps families of fallen or injured soldiers.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash celebrated its 20th anniversary by announcing in a press release its national partnership with Folds of Honor as the company fulfills its $20,000 Give Back Tour to students sourced by Folds of Honor, a national non-profit organization that supports military families of fallen or injured soldiers.

Related Articles

ZIPS extends its anniversary celebration by introducing a new $5 Light Wash, a nod to the brand’s humble beginnings, at nearly all of its more than 260 locations and by announcing on social media the 20 grand prize winners in the ZIPS Cheers to 20 Years! Sweepstakes.

“We’re honored to commemorate our 20th anniversary with financial gifts in the form of educational scholarships to students across the country through our national partnership with Folds of Honor,” said Gene Dinkens, CEO of ZIPS Car Wash. “We’ll recognize over 20 scholarship recipients in 2024 to honor American heroes and fulfill our $20,000 Give Back Tour commitment to Folds of Honor with the hope that we can make a life changing impact on military families.” 

The first of many recipients of scholarship monies from ZIPS were recognized last month at an Oklahoma City Baseball Club matchup against the Reno Aces, stated the press release.

Will Maynard, son of the late Army Cpl. Aaron Steffen, was the first to be recognized that night.

Will’s father instilled in him to know the importance of treating people with kindness and spreading compassion always.

Rayden McVey and his father, Lance Cpl. McVey, were also recognized and given the chance to throw the first pitch at the OKC game.

Like his dad, Rayden strives to be respectful and helpful to those in his family and community.

Rayden’s siblings Asher and Malia are also Folds of Honor scholarship recipients.

ZIPS customers will have an opportunity to donate directly to Folds of Honor through their carwash purchase by adding a $1, $3 or $5 donation to their purchase at any of ZIPS more than 260 locations across the country now through Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, 2024.

On key military holidays, ZIPS will give an additional $1 to Folds of Honor for every new ZIPS app download, up to $1,000 per day.

ZIPS would like to also encourage customers to give online directly to Folds of Honor any time to support their extensive work to assist military families.

ZIPS Car Wash opened with just two locations in 2004 in rural Arkansas with a $5 wash and has grown to three unique brands operating over 280 locations in 25 states.

Most of ZIPS’ growth story has occurred through strategic acquisition and development, making ZIPS the largest privately held express carwash chain in the country.

As a nod to its roots, ZIPS has brought back its $5 Wash to nearly all its locations as of last month, as a permanent menu item.

ZIPS has given away more than 20,000 free carwashes this year to celebrate the brand’s anniversary and 2,024 prizes in the recent sweepstakes, and it will continue to show local support throughout the year as the celebrations continue.

You May Also Like

tom-pecka-600300
The Car Wash Show 2024
Carwash News

DRB hires chief customer experience officer

AKRON, Ohio — New Chief Customer Experience Officer Mike Marchetti joins DRB with extensive expertise in customer experience.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

AKRON, Ohio — DRB recently announced in a press release the appointment of Mike Marchetti as the company's new chief customer experience officer.

This strategic hire underscores DRB's unwavering commitment to customer service and support.

"Delivering an exceptional customer experience is the cornerstone of DRB's culture,” said DRB President Ian Williams. “Mike's extensive expertise in this area makes him the ideal leader to guide our customer service and support efforts. His proven track record will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our position as a trusted partner to our customers, whether they are new relationships or partnerships DRB has built over decades."

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Mammoth Holdings opens two Silverstar Carwash sites

DALLAS — The new Mammoth Holdings carwashes are in the greater Minneapolis area, making for five Mammoth sites in Minnesota.

By Kyle Alexander
mammoth holdings logo
Tidal Wave Auto Spa partners with professional baseball team

THOMASTON, Ga. — Tidal Wave and the Atlanta Braves are now in a partnership to deliver unparalleled experiences to customers and fans.

By Kyle Alexander
Metro Express Car Wash to celebrate Bill Martin

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Metro Express will host a Coffee & Cars event to celebrate founder Bill Martin’s 50 years in the carwash industry.

By Kyle Alexander
metro-cars-and-coffee-feature
ScrubaDub announces new Rhode Island location

COVENTRY, R.I. — ScrubaDub’s Coventry location boasts an eco-friendly carwash tunnel with a flat conveyor belt and innovative design.

By Kyle Alexander
coventry-scrubadub-feature

Other Posts

Driving growth: How license plate recognition transforms carwash lead generation    

Discover how the carwash industry leverages LPR technology to enhance customer insights, personalize services, and implement targeted marketing strategies for increased customer satisfaction and loyalty.

By Noel Pena
Using License plate recognition marketing technolog (LPR) to increase carwash sales and marketing
Sud Stop Car Wash celebrates opening of new location

NORCROSS, Ga. — The Sud Stop Founders Club was also introduced, where members save up to $135 on an unlimited wash plan.

By Kyle Alexander
sud-stop-feature
Vizza Wash, LP opens new The Car Wash Express location

SAN ANTONIO — The new Car Wash Express facility delivers top-tier carwash convenience and customer satisfaction with premium amenities

By Kyle Alexander
vizza-car-wash-express-feature
EverWash announces acquisition of Coinless

PHILADELPHIA — EverWash acquiring Coinless expands its technology and service capabilities in the carwash industry.

By Kyle Alexander