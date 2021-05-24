ZIPS celebrates grand opening with canned food drive in Louisville

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — ZIPS Car Wash has announced the grand opening of its newest ZIPS at 3000 Breckenridge Lane with a canned food drive in support of Dare to Care Food Bank ( https://daretocare.org/ ), according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More

Local residents were encouraged to bring canned food items in exchange for a free “Get It All” wash (including ceramics) on May 21st and 22nd.

Grand opening events also include 10 days of free “Works & Wow” carwashes for every guest, giveaways, and $1 trial membership offers on the first month of an Unlimited Wash Club membership, which can be used at any ZIPS Car Wash.

These offers will be available from May 21-30, 2021.

“We are excited to celebrate our newest location in Louisville with a fun event that also supports the local food bank,” said Paul Hesson, regional manager for ZIPS Car Wash. “We hope local residents will come show their support by bringing a canned good in exchange for our best carwash package this weekend and join in on the celebration with giveaways, spin to win activities in our free vacuum area and free washes until close of business on May 30th.”

ZIPS has expanded its footprint in Kentucky over the past several years with acquisitions across the state.

The express carwash chain now serves guests at the following locations in the Louisville area and at locations in Bowling Green and Owensboro.

7773 Dixie Hwy., Louisville, Kentucky

4711 Dixie Hwy., Louisville, Kentucky

9500 Dixie Hwy., Louisville, Kentucky

4590 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy., Louisville, Kentucky

3000 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville, Kentucky

4405 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, Kentucky

701 E. Lewis & Clark Pkwy., Clarksville, Indiana.

All ZIPS in the area are now offering ceramic products, free pre-wash prep, free self-serve vacuums with free towels and interior cleaning solution to use in the vacuum area.