ZIPS expands in Indiana

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a press release the single site acquisition from Jasper Express Car Wash in Jasper, Indiana.

ZIPS currently operates one additional carwash in Indiana, just north of Louisville, Kentucky and 11 stores in the Louisville area.

“We are thrilled to acquire such a well-run carwash in an area where we haven’t had an opportunity to serve customers before,” said Mike Corey, the chief development officer for ZIPS Car Wash. “Our intention is to keep the small town feel the former owners created, to continue and expand community involvement and to provide advantages offered in the ZIPS Unlimited program, including access to over 235 carwashes across the country.”

Jasper Car Wash was built in 2021 with most of the latest equipment in carwashing.

ZIPS will continue to offer these services, plus ceramics technology, free towels, surface cleaner and free self-serve vacuums.

Soon, customers will have access to the ZIPSme portal, a tool that unlocks online management of ZIPS Unlimited, partner perks and even giveaways.