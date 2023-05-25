ZIPS offers free washes for veterans, active military personnel on Memorial Day

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a press release its continued commitment to honor veterans and active military with a free Works & Wow carwash at participating ZIPS Car Wash locations across the country on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, 2023.

This initiative is part of the company’s ongoing support of veterans and active military and has included four Military Monday carwash offers for military personnel throughout the month of May.

Free Works & Wow carwashes will be given with a Military ID and wash code 8451 at over 250 participating locations across the country on Memorial Day.

“Our charitable efforts are focused on honoring and supporting military personnel, and that’s why we shifted our focus away from marketing our products on Memorial Day weekend to honoring those who have served our country tirelessly with a free carwash,” said Mark Youngworth, chief marketing officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “This is just one way we can show our appreciation to the communities we serve, and we hope friends and family will encourage the hero in their lives to come see us on Monday,” he added.

ZIPS stated it began its support of military personnel over a decade ago with free washes every Veterans Day.

The growing carwash chain has expanded its support over the years by partnering with organizations like Operation Homefront, Carry the Load and other local veterans support services.

In 2021, ZIPS donated over $10,000 to Operation Homefront to support and help build strong and secure military families.

In more recent years, ZIPS has honored veteran-focused organizations like Alpha Omega Veterans Services based in Memphis, Tennessee, and Welcome Home Veterans Services based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, during ribbon-cutting and grand-opening celebrations of some of its newest locations.

“Supporting local charitable organizations along with partnering with the local chambers for our ribbon-cutting events has really helped us connect with the community and determine ways we can continue to invest in the area with a purpose,” said Sara White, director of field marketing, ZIPS Car Wash. “We’re excited to expand our chartable reach to support more veterans across the country as we continue to open new stores, but especially by honoring all veterans and active military this Memorial Day with a free wash.”

Find a ZIPS near you, by clicking here. Veterans and active military, use code 8451 for a free wash on Monday, May 29, 2023. Valid at over 250 participating locations.