 ZIPS offers free washes for veterans, active military personnel on Memorial Day

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Carwash News

ZIPS offers free Memorial Day washes for veterans, active military personnel

PLANO, Texas — Free Works & Wow carwashes will be given with a Military ID on May 29, 2023.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
American flags, memorial day, veterans, flag

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a press release its continued commitment to honor veterans and active military with a free Works & Wow carwash at participating ZIPS Car Wash locations across the country on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, 2023.

Related Articles

This initiative is part of the company’s ongoing support of veterans and active military and has included four Military Monday carwash offers for military personnel throughout the month of May.

Free Works & Wow carwashes will be given with a Military ID and wash code 8451 at over 250 participating locations across the country on Memorial Day.

“Our charitable efforts are focused on honoring and supporting military personnel, and that’s why we shifted our focus away from marketing our products on Memorial Day weekend to honoring those who have served our country tirelessly with a free carwash,” said Mark Youngworth, chief marketing officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “This is just one way we can show our appreciation to the communities we serve, and we hope friends and family will encourage the hero in their lives to come see us on Monday,” he added.

ZIPS stated it began its support of military personnel over a decade ago with free washes every Veterans Day.

The growing carwash chain has expanded its support over the years by partnering with organizations like Operation Homefront, Carry the Load and other local veterans support services.

In 2021, ZIPS donated over $10,000 to Operation Homefront to support and help build strong and secure military families.  

In more recent years, ZIPS has honored veteran-focused organizations like Alpha Omega Veterans Services based in Memphis, Tennessee, and Welcome Home Veterans Services based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, during ribbon-cutting and grand-opening celebrations of some of its newest locations.

“Supporting local charitable organizations along with partnering with the local chambers for our ribbon-cutting events has really helped us connect with the community and determine ways we can continue to invest in the area with a purpose,” said Sara White, director of field marketing, ZIPS Car Wash. “We’re excited to expand our chartable reach to support more veterans across the country as we continue to open new stores, but especially by honoring all veterans and active military this Memorial Day with a free wash.”

Find a ZIPS near you, by clicking here. Veterans and active military, use code 8451 for a free wash on Monday, May 29, 2023. Valid at over 250 participating locations.

You May Also Like

Mint Eco Car Wash logo
Carwash News

Turbo Tint opens newest franchise in Austin, Texas

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — This is the first location in Texas, and the company has plans to bring the brand to the Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson and Houston markets.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Moran Family of Brands announced in a press release its newest franchise location with a Turbo Tint store in Austin, Texas.

The newest Turbo Tint franchise opened on May 16 and is located at 9711 Menchaca Rd.

It is the fourth location in the country and the first in Texas.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Take 5 Car Wash opens 2 locations in New Orleans area 

NEW ORLEANS — The new sites offer free Pro5 Plus washes and discounted Take 5 Unlimited memberships in celebration of the grand openings.

By PCD Staff
ZIPS releases final episode of Season 1 Car Wash Convos

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Get to know University of Arkansas Razorbacks’ third baseman and softball star Hannah Gammill during a ride through ZIPS Car Wash.

By PCD Staff
Jax Kar Wash celebrates 70 years in business

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — The carwash is celebrating 70 years in business with $0.70 washes along with other specials at all 32 locations.

By PCD Staff
Driven Brands announces executive transition

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Prior to becoming a CFO, Ferrera spent close to a decade as an investment banker in both New York and London.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

WOW Carwash acquires Soap City Express

LAS VEGAS — The Soap City acquisition expands WOW’s brand presence in Las Vegas metro area.

By PCD Staff
Tommy’s Express Car Wash launches referral program

HOLLAND, Mich. — With each sign-up, app users will receive $5 worth of credits and those that sign-up will receive their first month free of unlimited carwashing.

By PCD Staff
Soapy Joe’s honored in 2023 American Business Awards

SAN DIEGO — Carwash wins seven Stevie Awards in marketing, business development and training categories.

By PCD Staff
ZIPS unveils latest Car Wash Convos

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — This 11th episode highlights the career of two-time All-American Austin Greaser of the UNC golf team.

By PCD Staff