Connect with us
0

Carwash News

Zips partners with Atlantic Street Capital

 

on

NEW YORK — Atlantic Street Capital, a private equity firm targeting entrepreneurial businesses poised for the next level of growth, has announced its partnership with Brett Overman and growth investment in Zips Car Wash, one of the largest express tunnel carwash operators in the U.S., according to a press release.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Founded in 2003 by Overman, who will remain majority owner of the business, Zips provides an express ride-thru tunnel wash experience at its 185 locations across 17 states in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, the release continued.

Zips has over 1,400 employees and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas, the release added.

Brett Overman, founder and CEO of Zips, said, “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Atlantic Street’s investment and operations teams. Atlantic Street has considerable experience growing multi-unit, subscription-based retail platforms and driving well-run consolidations. This strategic capital will allow us to attract and retain the best talent in the industry as well as offer leading express carwash operators a chance to be part of the Zips family.”

Andy Wilkins, managing partner of Atlantic Street Capital, commented, “Brett has built a tremendous brand and corporate culture focused on delivering consistent, high-speed customer service at an attractive price point. Zips is a strong national platform that we look forward to helping continue to build with Brett and his team.”

Phil Druce, partner at Atlantic Street Capital, added, “Atlantic Street has been actively seeking the right opportunity in the express carwash market for several years. We’re thrilled to have found a great partner in Brett and platform in Zips as we look to build the brand to over 500 locations.”

Advertisement

Atlantic Street’s current and former investments in companies with multi-unit operations include PLNTF Holdings (Planet Fitness franchisee), United Veterinary Care, A Wireless (Verizon Wireless Authorized Reseller) and Lori’s Gifts, the release stated.

They are currently investing out of their fourth fund, raised in 2019, the release continued.

BlackArch Partners, a leading middle market investment bank based in Charlotte, North Carolina, was retained by Zips Car Wash to serve as its exclusive financial advisor, the release concluded.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Podcast: COVID-19 and the carwash industry

Market Focus: Mark VII to host virtual trivia night

New dates announced for The Car Wash Show™ 2021

Washington State refuses request for carwashes to reopen

Advertisement

on

Zips partners with Atlantic Street Capital

on

Carwash owner back in business, returns federal loan

on

Memphis carwashes make up majority of lockdown business citations

on

Applications reopen for Executive Management Institute
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Carwash News: Zips partners with Atlantic Street Capital

Carwash News: Carwash owner back in business, returns federal loan

Carwash News: Memphis carwashes make up majority of lockdown business citations

Carwash News: Applications reopen for Executive Management Institute

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 19: Leadership Series — How to Encourage Creative Thinking

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Carwashers address coronavirus concerns

UPDATED: Carwash, manufacturer operation changes during COVID-19

How Autobell Car Wash is handling coronavirus

Jeep almost runs over carwash employee
Connect