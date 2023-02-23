 ZIPS Car Wash Hosts Savannah Site Ribbon Cutting

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Serving car care owners and operators
Carwash News

ZIPS Car Wash hosts Savannah site ribbon cutting

SAVANNAH, GA — National carwash chain celebrates re-grand opening at three savannah locations with $500 gift card giveaway.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

SAVANNAH, GA — ZIPS Car Wash hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Feb. 16 at its 302 Commercial Drive location in Savannah, the company reported in a press release. Chamber members and local patrons celebrated with the ZIPS Car Wash team, and customers enjoyed a $5 Get It All Wash through Feb. 19 with a special wash code and the offer to join the ZIPS Unlimited for only $10 for the first month of service. ZIPS Unlimited plans can be used at any of the company’s 275 locations across the country.

Related Articles

“We’re excited to host this ceremony with the Savannah Area Chamber and celebrate the hard work our team members have already poured into our three Savannah locations, but more than that, to officially announce our presence in this community,” said Mike Corey, chief development officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “ZIPS acquired the Savannah based three-chain operation in 2022 and we’re proud to serve customers in this part of the state and hope they will enjoy the added convenience of our dozens of nearby locations in Georgia, South Carolina and Florida,” he added. 

ZIPS celebrated its re-grand opening all weekend with free giveaways like air fresheners and drying towels while supplies lasted at all three Savannah locations including ZIPS 302 Commercial Drive, 10000 Abercorn St. and 4747 US-80. Customers were encouraged to enter to win a $500 ZIPS Gift Card through the ZIPSme Portal, an online tool that unlocks Partner Perks, management of unlimited memberships and exclusive giveaways.

ZIPS customers can enjoy the freedom and convenience of unlimited washes and have the autonomy to manage their unlimited membership in the ZIPSme Portal. When they join, they receive a free carwash and can enter to win exclusive prizes like the re-grand opening giveaway gift card.

ZIPS offers complimentary self-serve turbo vacuums, spray cleaner and microfiber towels for extra detailing after a carwash at every location. All Savannah locations are open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You May Also Like

Carwash News

ZIPS Car Wash celebrates expansion in Minnesota

PLANO, Texas — These will be a few of the first carwashes built that take on the company’s brand new design.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

Plano, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a press release its expansion in Minnesota with brand-new locations now open in Grand Rapids and Baxter.

ZIPS’ prototype design for these locations was released in 2022 and these new locations are only the second and third of the updated design to open in the country.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Professional Carwashing Industry Report: Fourth edition now available

AKRON, Ohio — This comprehensive report offers industry benchmarks and trending information.

By PCD Staff
Flagship Carwash introduces ‘Express’ wash to Manassas

HERNDON, Va. — Flagship Carwash celebrates its new location opening with food and discounts for its customers.

By PCD Staff
Sonny’s CarWash College names 2022 Instructor of the Year

TAMARAC, Fla. — The Shawn R. Brown Award for Instructional Excellence is given each year in memory of Shawn Brown, a former CarWash College instructor.

By PCD Staff
Take 5 Car Wash opens new site in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — The site offers the ability to get a quick oil change, then take the car through a carwash and to a complimentary detail station.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Razorback Fans Get to Know Jersey Wolfenbarger in ZIPS’ Car Wash Convos

FAYETTEVILLE, Ariz. — The University of Arkansas Women’s Basketball Forward/Guard is interviewed during a ride through a ZIPS Car Wash.

By PCD Staff
Amplify grows capital advisory leadership

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Paul Sigfusson brings 15 years of investment banking, capital markets and private equity investing experience to the team.

By PCD Staff
New carwash marketing agency opens in South Florida

MIAMI — The agency’s team of experts will work closely with clients to create custom solutions to improve their overall brand image and increase their online visibility.

By PCD Staff
Tidal Wave Auto Spa celebrates new opening in Hartselle, AL, with free washes

THOMASTON, Ga. — Company opens ninth brand-new express wash in Alabama.

By PCD Staff