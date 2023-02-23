ZIPS Car Wash hosts Savannah site ribbon cutting

SAVANNAH, GA — ZIPS Car Wash hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Feb. 16 at its 302 Commercial Drive location in Savannah, the company reported in a press release. Chamber members and local patrons celebrated with the ZIPS Car Wash team, and customers enjoyed a $5 Get It All Wash through Feb. 19 with a special wash code and the offer to join the ZIPS Unlimited for only $10 for the first month of service. ZIPS Unlimited plans can be used at any of the company’s 275 locations across the country.

“We’re excited to host this ceremony with the Savannah Area Chamber and celebrate the hard work our team members have already poured into our three Savannah locations, but more than that, to officially announce our presence in this community,” said Mike Corey, chief development officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “ZIPS acquired the Savannah based three-chain operation in 2022 and we’re proud to serve customers in this part of the state and hope they will enjoy the added convenience of our dozens of nearby locations in Georgia, South Carolina and Florida,” he added.

ZIPS celebrated its re-grand opening all weekend with free giveaways like air fresheners and drying towels while supplies lasted at all three Savannah locations including ZIPS 302 Commercial Drive, 10000 Abercorn St. and 4747 US-80. Customers were encouraged to enter to win a $500 ZIPS Gift Card through the ZIPSme Portal, an online tool that unlocks Partner Perks, management of unlimited memberships and exclusive giveaways.

ZIPS customers can enjoy the freedom and convenience of unlimited washes and have the autonomy to manage their unlimited membership in the ZIPSme Portal. When they join, they receive a free carwash and can enter to win exclusive prizes like the re-grand opening giveaway gift card.

ZIPS offers complimentary self-serve turbo vacuums, spray cleaner and microfiber towels for extra detailing after a carwash at every location. All Savannah locations are open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.