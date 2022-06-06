ZIPS grows in South Carolina

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a press release the acquisition of four Islands Car Wash locations in the Hilton Head, South Carolina, market.
This expansion makes ZIPS the largest express-only chain in the state, stated the press release.
ZIPS now owns and operates 20 locations across South Carolina.
This announcement comes on the heels of the company’s recent growth announcement from January, where ZIPS announced it holds the same status in North Carolina.
“The purchase of the Islands Car Wash locations provides ZIPS with entry into yet another new market and allows us to continue to meet the carwash needs of local residents and even vacationers as they travel to the coast,” said Mike Corey, chief development officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “Our recent expansion in Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head aligns with our goals to obtain the strongest market presence in our model of express-only carwashing.”
Until recently, ZIPS locations in South Carolina were widespread, from Greenville to Charleston, but the brand now serves customers up and down the coast with 16 locations tucked into coastal towns.
The acquisition of the Islands Car Wash locations includes locations in Bluffton, Hilton Head Island and Okatie, South Carolina.
In 2022, ZIPS has expanded in the state and moved into new areas with record growth through the acquisition of three Detrick’s Car Wash and five Turbo Jet Express Car Wash locations in the Myrtle Beach market, and now four Islands Car Wash locations in the Hilton Head market.
ZIPS also has several additional greenfield locations under development in the state with plans to open them over the next year.
ZIPS Car Wash now operates over 235 locations in 24 states.