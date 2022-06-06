ZIPS grows in South Carolina

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a press release the acquisition of four Islands Car Wash locations in the Hilton Head, South Carolina, market.

This expansion makes ZIPS the largest express-only chain in the state, stated the press release.

ZIPS now owns and operates 20 locations across South Carolina.

This announcement comes on the heels of the company’s recent growth announcement from January, where ZIPS announced it holds the same status in North Carolina.

“The purchase of the Islands Car Wash locations provides ZIPS with entry into yet another new market and allows us to continue to meet the carwash needs of local residents and even vacationers as they travel to the coast,” said Mike Corey, chief development officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “Our recent expansion in Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head aligns with our goals to obtain the strongest market presence in our model of express-only carwashing.”