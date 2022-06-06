 ZIPS grows in South Carolina
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

ZIPS grows in South Carolina

on

Spotless Brands scales to over 100 locations

on

Market Focus: Driven Brands to present at William Blair Growth Conference

on

Worker-owned carwash co-op launches in Southern California
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 67: Headwinds impacting the carwash market Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 67: Headwinds impacting the carwash market

PC&D Unscripted ep. 66: Belt conveyor market update Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 66: Belt conveyor market update

Current Digital Issue

June 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Sudz Car Wash

This carwash offers automatic and self-serve carwashing as well as mobile detailing services.

Wash of the Week: Miami Car Wash

The Wash of the Week features a single location carwash in Florida.

Wash of the Week: ACES Carwash

Customers can hit the jackpot at this full-serve in Southern New Jersey.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 115: Mint Eco Car Wash expansion plans

An audio airing of PC&D's Unscripted episode 65 featuring the co-founders of Florida-based Mint Eco Car Wash.

Wash Talk ep. 114: Bright lighting insights

An audio reading of an article discussing advancements in carwash lighting technology.

Wash Talk ep. 113: Site selection

The president of Suds Creative discusses what determines a great carwash location and other industry trends.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

ZIPS grows in South Carolina

 

on

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a press release the acquisition of four Islands Car Wash locations in the Hilton Head, South Carolina, market. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This expansion makes ZIPS the largest express-only chain in the state, stated the press release. 

ZIPS now owns and operates 20 locations across South Carolina. 

This announcement comes on the heels of the company’s recent growth announcement from January, where ZIPS announced it holds the same status in North Carolina. 

“The purchase of the Islands Car Wash locations provides ZIPS with entry into yet another new market and allows us to continue to meet the carwash needs of local residents and even vacationers as they travel to the coast,” said Mike Corey, chief development officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “Our recent expansion in Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head aligns with our goals to obtain the strongest market presence in our model of express-only carwashing.”

Advertisement

Until recently, ZIPS locations in South Carolina were widespread, from Greenville to Charleston, but the brand now serves customers up and down the coast with 16 locations tucked into coastal towns. 

The acquisition of the Islands Car Wash locations includes locations in Bluffton, Hilton Head Island and Okatie, South Carolina.

In 2022, ZIPS has expanded in the state and moved into new areas with record growth through the acquisition of three Detrick’s Car Wash and five Turbo Jet Express Car Wash locations in the Myrtle Beach market, and now four Islands Car Wash locations in the Hilton Head market. 

Advertisement

ZIPS also has several additional greenfield locations under development in the state with plans to open them over the next year. 

ZIPS Car Wash now operates over 235 locations in 24 states. 

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Amplify Car Wash Advisors announces sale of Oasis Car Wash to Jax Kar Wash

Carwash News: Mammoth Holdings opens 100th location

Carwash News: Magnolia Wash Holdings completes new acquisitions throughout the Southeast

Carwash News: LUV Car Wash continues Jacksonville expansion

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing