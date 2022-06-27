3 important insurance coverages for carwashes

For organizations of all sizes and across all industries, there are certain risks associated with doing business. For carwash operators, these risks can include what one would consider typical business hazards, such as theft, employee compensation concerns and building damage. But, carwash risk, from an insurance standpoint, goes a bit beyond the typical business.

The following are three insurance coverages a carwash business should consider including to be prepared against business risks.

Cyber coverage

Cyber insurance is a specialty insurance product and it is intended to protect businesses from internet-based risks and, more generally, risks relating to IT infrastructure and activities. These risks are typically excluded from traditional commercial general liability policies or at least are not specifically defined in traditional insurance products.1

Coverage provided by cyber insurance policies may include first-party coverage against such losses as data destruction, extortion, theft, hacking and denial of service attacks; liability coverage indemnifying companies for losses to others caused, for example, by errors and omissions, failure to safeguard data or defamation; and other benefits including regular security-audit, post-incident public relations and investigative expenses and criminal reward funds.2 Basically, if you have a website or a point-of-sale (POS) system for your carwash, you need cyber coverage.