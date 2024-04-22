OPW announces Dover Scholars Program winners

HAMILTON, Ohio — OPW announced the company’s winners of the Dover Foundation’s 2024 Dover Scholars Program in a press release.

Emma Jacobson, child of OPW Fluid Transfer Solutions, OPW Engineered Systems employee David Jacobson, is a college student attending Utah State University in Logan, Utah, and is majoring in mathematics.

Zack Theberge, child of OPW Clean Energy Solutions, Acme Cryogenics employee Paul Theberge, is a senior at John Carroll High School in Fort Pierce, Florida, and will be attending Florida State University in the fall.

“We are thrilled to support Emma and Zack through the Dover Scholars Program,” said Kevin Long, president of OPW. “Being selected for this scholarship is a true honor and we commend Emma and Zack, along with the entire 2024 class of scholarship recipients from Dover businesses around the globe. We recognize that education is not only essential for the continued success of our business, but also strengthens the fabric of our society and the communities in which our employees live, work and raise their children.”

Emma and Zack are two of the thirty winners representing Dover operating companies around the world through a recently expanded scholarship program that rewards more students with larger scholarships.

Scholarships are available to the children of full-time employees of Dover and its operating companies worldwide.

Selections are made by a committee of college admissions professionals from prominent universities based on academic excellence, leadership abilities and extracurricular activities. Winners represent both high school seniors and current college students, and they may receive up to $12,000 in scholarship support over the four years of their undergraduate education.

Now in its 13th year, the Dover Scholars Program has awarded 433 scholarships, providing approximately $3.2 million in financial support to deserving students.