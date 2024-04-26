 Amplify advises Whistle Express' Ohio expansion

Amplify advises Whistle Express' Ohio expansion

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The acquisition of five Rainforest Car Washes doubled Whistle Express’ footprint in the Cleveland-Akron market.

By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Amplify Car Wash Advisors, a nationwide firm that provides mergers and acquisitions and capital advisory services, announced in a press release it acted as the exclusive advisor to Whistle Express Car Wash in expanding its Ohio presence.

Whistle Express is a leading brand in the rapidly consolidating car industry and has doubled its portfolio in the Cleveland-Akron market with the acquisition of five Rainforest Car Wash locations, stated the press release.

These five new locations promise a seamless experience, advanced cleaning technology, and competitive pricing.

Jose Costa, the CEO of Whistle Express Car Wash, expressed his gratitude towards the Amplify team for their assistance in expanding their presence in Ohio.

“Amplify has a profound understanding of the carwash market,” Costa stated. “Their expertise helped create a deal structure that benefited the Rainforest team and created long term value for Whistle Express. We are so excited to serve the greater Cleveland area at all 5 newly acquired washes.”

The carwash industry is undergoing rapid consolidation and reaching new heights.

The deal structure helps to set new standards to redefine the carwash experience, continued the press release.

Matt Gile of Rainforest Car Wash expressed, “We were very pleased with the Amplify team. From our advisor Colton to the owner Jeff, they were all with us each step of the way.”

Colton Rodgers, VP of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) at Amplify, stated, “Matt and Trevor Gile have done an incredible job at building a well-respected brand in Cleveland.” 

Rodgers added, “The washes and employees are in great hands with the Whistle Express team.”

Drawing on decades of carwash industry knowledge and Wall Street experience, Amplify’s deal execution team supports owner-operators and financial sponsor-backed platforms throughout the life cycle of an M&A transaction.

University of Memphis softball star featured in Car Wash Convos™

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Neely Taylor chats about her softball journey, bedtime routines, and more in this week’s ZIPS Car Wash Convo™.

By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ZIPS Car Wash released its final Season 2 Memphis episode of Car Wash Convos™ featuring Neely Taylor, University of Memphis outfielder for the Tigers Softball team, the company announced in a press release.

Taylor hits a home run as she shares who got her softball career started, what time she needs to get to bed (no exceptions) and more in this entertaining episode filmed during a car wash at ZIPS in Memphis.

