Legend By Belanger™ Builds On A Proud Tunnel Wash Tradition - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Since the company’s founding in 1969, Belanger, Inc., Northville MI, has built a reputation as a leading innovator in the conveyorized tunnel wash space by consciously taking a collaborative approach to wash design and operation. By using the suggestions of its customers to craft industry-leading tunnel wash systems, Belanger has been able to reliably and consistently satisfy its one overriding end-goal: produce vehicle wash systems that result in satisfied drivers that help the businesses of its vehicle wash partners flourish.

This 55-year commitment is reflected in the “Legend By Belanger™ Tunnel Wash Series,” which takes Belanger’s proven history of tunnel wash innovation and success and makes it available to vehicle wash operators, regardless of operating model. The foundation of the Legend By Belanger series is Belanger’s legacy as the first vehicle wash company to develop a soft-touch tunnel wash system more than 50 years ago. This legacy of innovation is reflected in the ensuing decades of accumulated engineering know-how and experience that enable Belanger to continue to develop vehicle wash innovations that no other company can match. This innovative drive and commitment is manifested in the company’s 150-plus U.S. vehicle wash patents.

Every Legend By Belanger wash system possesses a number of common features and benefits, all of which have been proven over many years of successful implementation to contribute to a system that is reliable, robust and ready to meet the specific needs of demanding vehicle wash owners and operators and their customers:

Structural components constructed of aircraft-grade, non-corrosive aluminum

Minimal moving parts

Automotive-grade bearings

Lube-free pivot points

Choice of electric or hydraulic operation

The widest conveyor (14 feet, 5 inches) on the market

Easy access to entrance area of conveyor

Zero grease points on the X458 chain

No tools required to replace a dolly

Curved guardrail corners that reduce the risk of vehicles jumping the rails

More structural strength via the use of three uprights vs. two for competitive systems

Minimal maintenance and easy servicing

All of these features and benefits combine to not only produce a reliable wash system, but they enable the wash operator to craft one that appeals to the senses of the driver, who is looking for a safe, efficient and memorable wash experience – and one that results in the delivery of a reliably clean vehicle as it exits the wash bay. In this vein, all Legend By Belanger wash components are designed around flexible wash-configuration models that enable the creation of a wash solution that best meets the needs of wash operators and their customers.

Every Legend By Belanger wash system is fully customizable according to the needs of the wash operator, with Belanger offering a wide range of ancillary equipment options that can take wash performance to the next level, including:

Finally, the Legend By Belanger tunnel wash system benefits from being a product brand within OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions. Founded in 2019 when OPW acquired Belanger and teamed it with in-bay automatic vehicle wash system stalwart PDQ Manufacturing, which marks 40 years in business in 2024, OPW VWS strives to be recognized as the industry’s leading single-source provider of end-to-end wash solutions for every bay, tunnel and budget in the world.

To that end, OPW has continued adding members to the OPW VWS family. Kesseltronics, founded in 1984 and acquired in 2000 by OPW’s parent company, the Dover Corporation, is a leader in cloud-based vehicle wash equipment management and control systems. In 2021, OPW VWS added Innovative Control Systems® (ICS) to the team. For more than 40 years, ICS has been a recognized pioneer in the development of vehicle wash point-of-sale payment terminals, on-site signage and business-management software. And most recently, OPW purchased the Transchem Group. Transchem, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024, is one of the largest suppliers of cleaning, water treatment/reclamation and site-management solutions for the vehicle wash industry, with its TurtleWax Pro® one of the industry’s most recognizable brand names.

This makes the Legend By Belanger Tunnel Wash Series a star player in a strong, collaborative lineup that successfully positions OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions as the only manufacturer that can team integrated payment and management solutions and leading wash chemistries with a stable of best-in-class tunnel and in-bay automatic wash systems, creating a supplier that addresses every unique need of its clients.

