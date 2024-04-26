 PC&D WeekEND Review Video Series - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Video

PC&D WeekEND Review Video Series

The weekly Professional Carwashing & Detailing video series catching you up on the headlines in carwash industry news.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

Welcome to the all new WeekEND Review video series.

Related Articles

This series recaps the biggest news stories of the past week in the carwash industry.

In this WeekEND Review, host Kyle Alexander talks about Vizza Wash’s acquisition and rebranding of of Wet-N-Jet.

Also discussed in this video is Greenhill Car Wash’s new location in Delaware, a preview of some events to come at The Car Wash Show™ 2024, and two scholarship recipients from the Dover Scholars Program.

Be sure to watch the entire video below for more details.

You May Also Like

Tim Hogue, CEO of Modernwash Buildings and Solutions
Stuart Hammerschmidt from Shore Corporation
Art Stephens - International Dryer Corporation
Wash Talk Ep. 193: Water reclaim with Chris Armena
Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 190: OPW VWS acquires Transchem Group with Mack Ewing

Rich and Mack discuss OPW VWS’s acquisition of Transchem, highlighting the positive impacts of joining the OPW VWS family on service capabilities across various regions and markets.

Avatar
By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
OPW VWS acquires Transchem Group with Mack Ewing

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo is joined by Mack Ewing, director of strategic initiatives for Transchem Group, to delve into the recent acquisition of Transchem Group by OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions (VWS).

Ewing explores the significance of this acquisition for Transchem and the opportunities it presents to their customers. Ewing also shares insights into the steps being taken to ensure a seamless integration into the OPW VWS family and what the future vision for collaboration with OPW VWS’s existing carwash brands positively impact the company’s ability to serve customers in various regions and vertical markets.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Wash Talk Ep. 189: An innovative approach to real estate investment with McKenna Capital

Ryan and Sean McKenna discuss how they’ve leveraged their knowledge and passion for real estate to provide a unique investment opportunity that combines the stability of real estate with the operational efficiencies and profitability of the carwash sector.

By Brian Ankney
Sean McKenna, Ryan McKenna real estate investment, McKenna Capital
Wash Talk Ep. 188: Unlocking the power of ground leasing real estate with Reuven Birnkrant

Birnkrant discusses how lease terms affect business value, the importance of lease structures and more.

By Rich DiPaolo
Reuven Birnkrant, CEO of PetroCal Associates
Wash Talk Ep. 187: Radiant communication: Revolutionizing carwash coordination with Stewart McClintic of HQ98.com

McClintic shares insights on recommended usage scenarios for two-way radios, exploring how they enhance communication and coordination among carwash staff.

By Rich DiPaolo
Episode 187: Radiant communication: Revolutionizing carwash coordination with Stewart McClintic of HQ98.com
Wash Talk Ep. 186: Noel Peña of DRN Data

Noel Pena discusses the transformative impact of License Plate Recognition (LPR) technology in the carwash industry. This technology captures license plates to gather opt-in marketing data, enabling carwash owners to generate targeted leads by identifying potential customers based on their frequency of visits, household income and other attributes.

By Brian Ankney
Noel Peña Sr. Executive Director, Sales & Business Development DRN Data

Other Posts

Wash Talk Ep. 185: Greg Tischner of Fuji Electric

Greg Tischner from Fuji Electric provides insights into the technical aspects and importance of VFDs and touchscreens in carwash systems.

By Brian Ankney
Greg Tischner from Fuji Electric
Wash Talk Ep. 184: What to know about Purchase Agreements

John-Michael Tamburro of Car Wash Advisory unravels the essential elements of a Purchase Agreement. He also provides tips for ensuring a smooth process.

By PCD Staff
John-Michael Tamburro, managing director of Car Wash Advisory.
Wash Talk Ep. 183: Checking in with Dave Hoffmann at Mammoth Holdings

In this episode, we dive into the state of the carwash industry and get some exciting updates from Mammoth Holdings.

By Rich DiPaolo
Dave Hoffmann, CEO of Mammoth Holdings, back to the pod. In this episode, we dive into the state of the carwash industry and get some exciting updates from Mammoth Holdings
PC&D Executive Spotlight: Jeff Pavone

Jeff Pavone of Amplify Car Wash Advisors provides valuable perspectives on anticipated changes and shifts in the carwash industry and offers strategic advice on positioning companies for success.

By Rich DiPaolo
Jeff Pavone of Amplify Car Wash Advisors provides valuable perspectives on anticipated changes and shifts in the carwash industry and offers strategic advice on positioning companies for success.