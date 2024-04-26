PC&D WeekEND Review Video Series - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Welcome to the all new WeekEND Review video series.

This series recaps the biggest news stories of the past week in the carwash industry.

In this WeekEND Review, host Kyle Alexander talks about Vizza Wash’s acquisition and rebranding of of Wet-N-Jet.

Also discussed in this video is Greenhill Car Wash’s new location in Delaware, a preview of some events to come at The Car Wash Show™ 2024, and two scholarship recipients from the Dover Scholars Program.

Be sure to watch the entire video below for more details.