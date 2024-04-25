Wash Talk Ep. 198: Defending reclaim systems with Arcadian Services

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo welcomes Mike Gordon, director of national accounts, and Kipp Kofsky, president, of Arcadian Services, as they delve into the top innovations the company will be showcasing at The Car Wash Show™ 2024.

Gordon and Kofsky begin by discussing Arcadian Services’ background and participation at the annual event, hosted by International Carwash Association. In this episode, operators can learn more about the Reclaim Defender and its benefits.

Kofsky also shares more details about Arcadian Services’ upcoming presentation at the show as well as other innovations attendees will see while visiting the company’s booth #1243.

