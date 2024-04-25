 Wash Talk Ep. 198: Defending reclaim systems with Arcadian Services

Wash Talk Ep. 198: Defending reclaim systems with Arcadian Services

Mike Gordon and Kipp Kofsky discuss their top innovations for The Car Wash Show™ 2024, including the Reclaim Defender.

By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
Wash Talk: Arcadian services

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo welcomes Mike Gordon, director of national accounts, and Kipp Kofsky, president, of Arcadian Services, as they delve into the top innovations the company will be showcasing at The Car Wash Show™ 2024.

Gordon and Kofsky begin by discussing Arcadian Services’ background and participation at the annual event, hosted by International Carwash Association. In this episode, operators can learn more about the Reclaim Defender and its benefits.

Kofsky also shares more details about Arcadian Services’ upcoming presentation at the show as well as other innovations attendees will see while visiting the company’s booth #1243.

For more information, visit ArcadianServices.com.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.

