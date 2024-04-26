 Amplify advises nine unit acquisition by Sparkle Express Car Wash

Amplify advises nine unit acquisition by Sparkle Express Car Wash

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Fuller’s Car Wash, Clean Getaway, and Splish Splash Car Wash joining forces with Sparkle Express Car Wash.

By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Amplify Car Wash Advisors, a nationwide firm that provides mergers and acquisitions and capital advisory services, played a crucial role as the exclusive advisor to Fuller’s Car Wash, Clean Getaway and Splish Splash Car Wash in a recent acquisition by Sparkle Express Car Wash, stated a press release.

These acquisitions serve as Sparkle Express Car Wash’s entry into the express carwash industry.

Andrew Goldberger, CEO of Sparkle Express Car Wash, remarked, “Sparkle Express Car Wash Group wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for the work of Amplify Car Wash Advisors. The sellers and I have a debt of gratitude to the team at Amplify for our launch into the Illinois market.”

Doug Fuller, owner of Fuller’s Car Wash expressed, “We are grateful for the Amplify team and their ability to get this deal across the finish line. The services provided by the company were unbelievable. I have nothing but respect for the entire Amplify team.”

Brian Strode, owner of Clean Getaway, shared, “We could not be happier to have partnered with Amplify Car Wash Advisors when selling our Illinois Clean Getaway locations. The Amplify team have a profound understanding of the carwash market. They handled our sale efficiently, with honesty and integrity. Our corporation always felt like we were a priority at each step of the process. Alex and his team went above and beyond with their commitment to excellence.”

In the changing landscape of the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) sphere, Senior Vice President at Amplify Car Wash Advisors Alex Pavone said, “We’re starting to see carwash M&A pick up momentum. Buyers today are getting creative with deal structure that also benefits the seller in various ways.”

Pavone added, “Both the buyer and sellers walked away from the transaction with positive outcomes. Amplify was excited to participate in the formation of a new PE-backed platform in the space.”

Drawing on decades of carwash industry knowledge and Wall Street level experience, Amplify’s deal execution team supports owner-operators and financial sponsor-backed platforms throughout the life cycle of an M&A transaction.

University of Memphis softball star featured in Car Wash Convos™

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Neely Taylor chats about her softball journey, bedtime routines, and more in this week’s ZIPS Car Wash Convo™.

By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
University of Memphis softball star featured in Car Wash Convos™

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ZIPS Car Wash released its final Season 2 Memphis episode of Car Wash Convos™ featuring Neely Taylor, University of Memphis outfielder for the Tigers Softball team, the company announced in a press release.

Taylor hits a home run as she shares who got her softball career started, what time she needs to get to bed (no exceptions) and more in this entertaining episode filmed during a car wash at ZIPS in Memphis.

