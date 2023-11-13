 LPR Marketing Technology for Car Wash

LPR Marketing Technology for Car Wash

Fuel your growth: Turn passing cars into customers.

By PCD Staff

Fuel Your Growth: Turn Passing Cars into Customers

Imagine harnessing the transformative power of our License Plate Recognition (LPR) cameras to capture every passing vehicle, transforming them into a goldmine of opt-in customer database. Think customer names, addresses, phone numbers, emails, and even the frequency of store visits or passbys. Harness the power of LPR driven marketing to drive more efficient campaigns. Welcome to Driven Insights!

Digital Recognition Network
Phone: 817-710-7800
Visit Website

TURN PASSING VEHICLES INTO PROFITABLE LEADS. Introducing Driven Insights, the unrivaled customer marketing database platform tailored specifically for car wash businesses. Harness the untapped potential of passing license plates and convert them into a power customer database that fuels your business growth. Our dynamic opt-in marketing database platform identifies and informs you on pre-qualified leads... Read More

View Full Company Profile

The waterless car care movement

In this special Q&A, Chad Zani, CEO of ENVi offers a closer look at the convenience and flexibility waterless services offer today’s carwash owners and their customers.

By Maria Woodie
ENVi, waterless car care, waterless carwash
PC&D rings in the new year with a fresh new look

Our appearance has changed but our focus stays the same.

By Rich DiPaolo
PC&D magazine logo
Preventing workplace accidents

The harmful, and often costly, effects of slips, trips and falls at the carwash.

By Adam Strizzi
accidents, employee accident, workplace injury, fall, trip, slip
The nitty-gritty of water reclaim

How saving water can contribute to a better wash.

By Chris McKenna
Tunnel, carwash, suds, soap, chemical, tunnel carwash, exterior carwash, chemical, reverse osmosis, RO, reclaim, water