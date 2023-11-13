Mako Products: Ball Valve Basics

Mako Products is a manufacturer and wholesale distributor of instrumentation and control products throughout the United States. The Mako Products portfolio of valves, fittings and stainless tubing have a reputation as top tier performers in industrial applications, from energy and aerospace to numerous manufacturing applications. Mako Products is the exclusive source for the patented Superlok... Read More

Mako Products is a manufacturer and wholesale distributor of instrumentation and control products throughout the United States. The Mako Products portfolio of valves, fittings and stainless tubing have a reputation as top tier performers in industrial applications, from energy and aerospace to numerous manufacturing applications. Mako Products is the exclusive source for the patented Superlok i-Fitting line of valves and fittings in the United States. The zero-leak technology developed by Superlok has been a game-changer in the compression tube fitting and valve market. Mako Products is the one-stop shop for instrumentation and control needs. Some of their key product lines include: Ball valves, needle valves, tube fittings, stainless steel tubing, stainless braided hose, check valves, relief valves, manifolds and accessories to go along with these items. Mako Products is recognized for being the industry leader for performance, price and customer service.