Mako: Superlok i-Fitting

The patented Superlok i-Fitting is a recent technology that adds benefits and features to the tube fitting’s traditional design. Superlok has incorporated a built-in gap gauge indicator on each of their compression fittings. As a fitting is installed onto tubing, errors are commonly made by over-tightening or under-tightening the compression nut. This is a precise operation and has historically resulted in leaking fittings too often in the field.

With the Superlok design, the tube fitting nut is simply tightened until the built-in gap gauge rings pop away. That moment the rings break away indicates the point of perfect compression. This ingenious design has proven to be a game-changer in the industry by eliminating leaks. As a result, Mako Products backs this technology with a lifetime leak-free warranty. Companies have been able to reduce their exposure to environmental leaks, safety concerns and equipment failure, which is a win-win for everyone.