Mako: Superlok i-Fitting

The patented Superlok i-Fitting is a recent technology that adds benefits and features to the tube fitting’s traditional design. Superlok has incorporated a built-in gap gauge indicator on each of their compression fittings. As a fitting is installed onto tubing, errors are commonly made by over-tightening or under-tightening the compression nut. This is a precise operation and has historically resulted in leaking fittings too often in the field.
With the Superlok design, the tube fitting nut is simply tightened until the built-in gap gauge rings pop away. That moment the rings break away indicates the point of perfect compression. This ingenious design has proven to be a game-changer in the industry by eliminating leaks. As a result, Mako Products backs this technology with a lifetime leak-free warranty. Companies have been able to reduce their exposure to environmental leaks, safety concerns and equipment failure, which is a win-win for everyone.
Mako Products is a manufacturer and wholesale distributor of instrumentation and control products throughout the United States. The Mako Products portfolio of valves, fittings and stainless tubing have a reputation as top tier performers in industrial applications, from energy and aerospace to numerous manufacturing applications. Mako Products is the exclusive source for the patented Superlok i-Fitting line of valves and fittings in the United States. The zero-leak technology developed by Superlok has been a game-changer in the compression tube fitting and valve market. Mako Products is the one-stop shop for instrumentation and control needs. Some of their key product lines include: Ball valves, needle valves, tube fittings, stainless steel tubing, stainless braided hose, check valves, relief valves, manifolds and accessories to go along with these items. Mako Products is recognized for being the industry leader for performance, price and customer service.