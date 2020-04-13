30-and-under rising stars: Tyler Rice

The industry’s future is only as bright as its youngest stars.
According to his nominator, Roger Norton of The Tube Car Wash, Tyler Rice is making an impact at a young age.
Thank you, Roger, for the submission and thank you, Tyler, for making our industry better.
Below are Rice’s profile and top accomplishments.
Name: Tyler Rice
Age: 21
Title: Supervisor
Workplace: The Tube Car Wash, Fort Wayne, Indiana
Top achievements/recognitions:
- Employee of the Month (three times)
- Supervisor promotion
- Readers’ Choice BEST Car Wash in Fort Wayne Award.
Impact: Rice started at The Tube Car Wash in 2018 as a part-time team member. During 2018 and 2019, Rice was awarded “Employee of the Month” multiple times, was promoted from part-time to a full-time position and eventually was asked by senior management to join the management team in a supervisor role.
During his 13-week supervisor training course, Rice not only proved himself as a qualified candidate for a leadership role but also showed dedication in his self study and the desire to learn and grow into his new role. He took on the challenge of maintenance troubleshooting, leadership training and advanced customer service technique training while simultaneously delivering industry-leading customer satisfaction and engagement.
Rice’s strengths come in his ability to engage The Tube Car Wash’s team members and connect with its customers on a truly personal level. He loves to go out of his way to talk to the customers and has even been seen playing ball with a customer’s child while in the self-serve area. Rice’s dedication to The Tube Car Wash — and the carwash industry — has proven to be a key to success in the future of both.