30-and-under rising stars: Tyler Rice

According to his nominator, Roger Norton of The Tube Car Wash, Tyler Rice is making an impact at a young age.

Thank you, Roger, for the submission and thank you, Tyler, for making our industry better.

Below are Rice’s profile and top accomplishments.

Name: Tyler Rice

Age: 21

Title: Supervisor

Workplace: The Tube Car Wash, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Top achievements/recognitions:

Employee of the Month (three times)

Supervisor promotion

Readers’ Choice BEST Car Wash in Fort Wayne Award.

Impact: Rice started at The Tube Car Wash in 2018 as a part-time team member. During 2018 and 2019, Rice was awarded “Employee of the Month” multiple times, was promoted from part-time to a full-time position and eventually was asked by senior management to join the management team in a supervisor role.