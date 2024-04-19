PRT launches 30 new products on Complete Strut Assemblies

BUFORD, Ga. — According to a press release, PRT is continuously extending the portfolio of Complete Strut Assemblies in the North American aftermarket.

A brand of the ADD Group, one of the largest manufacturers of Complete Strut Assemblies in the world, announced the arrival of new applications of the component for light vehicles, SUV’s and pickups.

The launches include important models in the national scenario such as Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sorento and Acura RDX, in addition to brand new applications such as the 2021 GMC Acadia, the 2021 Chevrolet Blazer, and the 2021 Subaru Outback among others.

PRT products are produced under the strictest OE quality processes required by the main automakers, stated the press release.

“These new items come to expand our coverage for the US Aftermarket,” explained Bruno Bello, director of global marketing at PRT. “As an OE supplier, we continually invest in research and development, delivering innovative solutions from OE to our clients in the Aftermarket. The new products are in stock and ready to ship.”

More information about the PRT products can be consulted through PRT’s customer relationship service by calling 1-770-238-1611, through its website or on its social networks @prtautoparts.