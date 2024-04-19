 PRT launches 30 new products on Complete Strut Assemblies

PRT launches 30 new products on Complete Strut Assemblies

BUFORD, Ga. — The new items represent more than 10 million vehicles in new coverage and come to expand the PRT portfolio in the North American aftermarket.

By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
PRT launches 30 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

BUFORD, Ga. — According to a press release, PRT is continuously extending the portfolio of Complete Strut Assemblies in the North American aftermarket.

A brand of the ADD Group, one of the largest manufacturers of Complete Strut Assemblies in the world, announced the arrival of new applications of the component for light vehicles, SUV’s and pickups.

The launches include important models in the national scenario such as Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sorento and Acura RDX, in addition to brand new applications such as the 2021 GMC Acadia, the 2021 Chevrolet Blazer, and the 2021 Subaru Outback among others.

PRT products are produced under the strictest OE quality processes required by the main automakers, stated the press release.

“These new items come to expand our coverage for the US Aftermarket,” explained Bruno Bello, director of global marketing at PRT. “As an OE supplier, we continually invest in research and development, delivering innovative solutions from OE to our clients in the Aftermarket. The new products are in stock and ready to ship.”

More information about the PRT products can be consulted through PRT’s customer relationship service by calling 1-770-238-1611, through its website or on its social networks @prtautoparts.

Soapy Joe’s to celebrate ninth Soapy Joe’s Day

SAN DIEGO — Soapy Joe’s celebration also includes sign-ups for free Magic Joe carwashes and trying to break a world record.

By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
Soapy Joe's to celebrate ninth Soapy Joe's Day

SAN DIEGO — Soapy Joe's Car Wash announced in a press release that April 18, 2024, will be the ninth annual Soapy Joe's Day.

Soapy Joe’s Car Wash will celebrate by offering the public free Magic Joe carwashes, a $20 value, and aims to set a new Guinness World Record for most high fives by a mascot in one minute.

International Carwash Association welcomes Ben Higgs

WHEATON, Ill. — Higgs brings extensive experience from the auto dealer market to enhance the renowned LEAD carwash manager training program.

By Kyle Alexander
ica welcomes ben higgs
D&S Car Wash Supply acquires WashCard Systems

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. — WashCard develops payment hardware and software technology for the carwash sector, including tap-based payment methods.

By Kyle Alexander
Spark Car Wash Mount Holly hosts ribbon cutting with mayor

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. — Mayor Chris Banks celebrated the opening of the new Spark Car Wash in the Mount Holly/Lumberton, New Jersey area. 

By Kyle Alexander
ScrubaDub, Cradles to Crayons help kids’ shoe needs

BOSTON — The program aims to provide proper footwear to local children living in homeless or low-income situations.

By Kyle Alexander

Car Wash Convos™ highlights University of Tennessee softball star

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In this episode, Kiki Milloy shares how her parents inspired her competitive spirit on the field.

By Kyle Alexander
Kiki Milloy Car Wash Convos
Metro Express Car Wash to celebrate its 50th anniversary  

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The celebration will honor Metro Express Car Wash’s history and support the Boys and Girls Club of Ada County.

By Kyle Alexander
Metro Express announces 2 new locations in Idaho
Splash opens second Vermont location

MILFORD, Conn. — The Shelburne wash features a 145-foot tunnel outfitted with 30 self-service vacuums, half of which are located indoors, and are free of charge to customers.

By Rich DiPaolo
Rinsed completes integration with DRB® Patheon®

NEW YORK — This integration demonstrates Rinsed’s ongoing commitment to supporting more DRB customers.

By Kyle Alexander