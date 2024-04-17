Wash Talk Ep. 197: Marketing best practices with Amy Olson

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo welcomes Amy Olson, consumer marketing expert at WashCard Systems, to discuss effective marketing strategies for carwash operators aiming to boost revenue. The conversation covers various tactics, including promoting speed and convenience in payments, utilizing mobile apps to enhance customer visits and brand loyalty, optimizing on-site marketing strategies with effective signage, harnessing the power of word-of-mouth advertising and referrals, and the benefits of implementing rewash programs. In this episode, listeners gain insights into practical approaches to attract and retain customers in the competitive carwash industry.

