 Wash Talk Ep. 197: Marketing best practices with Amy Olson

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Wash Talk

Wash Talk Ep. 197: Marketing best practices with Amy Olson

Rich DiPaolo chats with Amy Olson from WashCard Systems about top marketing strategies for carwash operators. Discover how to leverage mobile apps, enhance on-site signage, and utilize word-of-mouth for increased revenue and customer loyalty in the carwash industry.

Avatar
By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
Amy Olson from WashCard Systems

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo welcomes Amy Olson, consumer marketing expert at WashCard Systems, to discuss effective marketing strategies for carwash operators aiming to boost revenue. The conversation covers various tactics, including promoting speed and convenience in payments, utilizing mobile apps to enhance customer visits and brand loyalty, optimizing on-site marketing strategies with effective signage, harnessing the power of word-of-mouth advertising and referrals, and the benefits of implementing rewash programs. In this episode, listeners gain insights into practical approaches to attract and retain customers in the competitive carwash industry.

Related Articles

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.

You May Also Like

Art Stephens - International Dryer Corporation
Wash Talk Ep. 193: Water reclaim with Chris Armena
Colin Weatherwax, CEO of Cars For Kids,
Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 188: Unlocking the power of ground leasing real estate with Reuven Birnkrant

Birnkrant discusses how lease terms affect business value, the importance of lease structures and more.

Avatar
By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
Reuven Birnkrant, CEO of PetroCal Associates

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast host Rich DiPaolo welcomes Reuven Birnkrant, CEO of PetroCal Associates, a boutique real estate financing and brokerage firm specializing in carwashes, to discuss crucial aspects of ground leasing real estate for carwash operators.

Birnkrant shares his experience as a real estate broker to address topics such as the impact of the remaining lease term on business valuation, the significance of lease structures like triple net leases, provisions for obtaining financing and recording leasehold mortgages, differences between right of first refusal, right of first offer, and purchase options, benefits of contingency periods for future development, and implications of assignment and sublease rights on the sale of the business.

Read Full Article

More Wash Talk Posts
Wash Talk Ep. 185: Greg Tischner of Fuji Electric

Greg Tischner from Fuji Electric provides insights into the technical aspects and importance of VFDs and touchscreens in carwash systems.

By Brian Ankney
Greg Tischner from Fuji Electric
Wash Talk Ep. 184: What to know about Purchase Agreements

John-Michael Tamburro of Car Wash Advisory unravels the essential elements of a Purchase Agreement. He also provides tips for ensuring a smooth process.

By PCD Staff
John-Michael Tamburro, managing director of Car Wash Advisory.
Wash Talk Ep. 183: Checking in with Dave Hoffmann at Mammoth Holdings

In this episode, we dive into the state of the carwash industry and get some exciting updates from Mammoth Holdings.

By Rich DiPaolo
Dave Hoffmann, CEO of Mammoth Holdings, back to the pod. In this episode, we dive into the state of the carwash industry and get some exciting updates from Mammoth Holdings
Wash Talk Ep. 182: Phil Marquart from Dencar Technology

Phil discusses carwash technology, focusing on the efficiency and effectiveness of automated systems.

By Brian Ankney
Phil Marquart from Dencar discusses the evolving landscape of carwash technology

Other Posts

D&S Car Wash Supply acquires WashCard Systems

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. — WashCard develops payment hardware and software technology for the carwash sector, including tap-based payment methods.

By Kyle Alexander
Wash Talk Ep. 187: Radiant communication: Revolutionizing carwash coordination with Stewart McClintic of HQ98.com

McClintic shares insights on recommended usage scenarios for two-way radios, exploring how they enhance communication and coordination among carwash staff.

By Rich DiPaolo
Episode 187: Radiant communication: Revolutionizing carwash coordination with Stewart McClintic of HQ98.com
Wash Talk Ep. 186: Noel Peña of DRN Data

Noel Pena discusses the transformative impact of License Plate Recognition (LPR) technology in the carwash industry. This technology captures license plates to gather opt-in marketing data, enabling carwash owners to generate targeted leads by identifying potential customers based on their frequency of visits, household income and other attributes.

By Brian Ankney
Noel Peña Sr. Executive Director, Sales & Business Development DRN Data
PC&D Executive Spotlight: Jeff Pavone

Jeff Pavone of Amplify Car Wash Advisors provides valuable perspectives on anticipated changes and shifts in the carwash industry and offers strategic advice on positioning companies for success.

By Rich DiPaolo
Jeff Pavone of Amplify Car Wash Advisors provides valuable perspectives on anticipated changes and shifts in the carwash industry and offers strategic advice on positioning companies for success.