 Vizza Wash, LP acquires and rebrands Wet-N-Jet

SAN ANTONIO — Rebranded as The Car Wash Express, the company promises unparalleled convenience and customer satisfaction.

By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
SAN ANTONIO — Vizza Wash, LP announced in a press release its acquisition of Wet-N-Jet, an express carwash located at 11847 Alamo Ranch Pkwy., San Antonio, TX 78253.

Following the acquisition, the company will rebrand as The Car Wash Express.

The Car Wash Express sets a new standard in carwash convenience and customer satisfaction, stated the press release.

With a range of amenities aimed at providing a premium experience, guests can expect nothing but excellence from their visit.

Among the complimentary services offered are bug prep, micro-fiber towel usage, window cleaner usage and vacuuming.

The Car Wash Express offers flexible payment options.

Guests can opt for a single wash or take advantage of the convenient monthly membership plans, available for purchase both on-site through the user-friendly kiosk or online for added convenience.

Incorporating cutting-edge technology to streamline operations, The Car Wash Express utilizes License Plate Reader Technology for swift and effortless guest check-in, ensuring minimal wait times and maximum satisfaction.

“We are thrilled to introduce The Car Wash Express to the Alamo Ranch community,” said Giovanni Vizza, operating partner at Vizza Wash, LP. “Our mission is to provide unparalleled service and convenience, and we look forward to exceeding the expectations of our valued guests.”

The Car Wash Express invites residents of Alamo Ranch and surrounding areas to experience the future of carwashing firsthand.

