 MPE Partners, Appearance Technology Group acquire P&S Detail Products

CLEVELAND and BOSTON — P&S offers a comprehensive portfolio of cleaners, dressings, polishes, waxes and coatings across its Pro Series and Double Black collections.

By PCD Staff
CLEVELAND and BOSTON — MPE Partners, along with its portfolio company Appearance Technology Group, announced the acquisition of P&S Detail Products.

Founded in 1961, P&S is a leading designer and manufacturer of branded, consumable car care liquid chemicals for professional and do-it-yourself users.

P&S offers a comprehensive portfolio of cleaners, dressings, polishes, waxes and coatings across its Pro Series and Double Black collections.

MPE and ATG partnered in the transaction with P&S’s owners, Bob Phillips and Dave Phillips, as well as its management team.

Nathan Iverson, CEO of ATG, said, “P&S has established itself as one of the preeminent brands within the automotive detailing community. P&S’s success has been underpinned by the Phillips’ unwavering passion for serving the needs of detailers through innovative and high-quality products. We look forward to supporting P&S’s continued success as part of the ATG family of brands.”

Bob Phillips, co-owner and president of P&S, stated, “On behalf of the Phillips family, we are exceptionally proud of what P&S has accomplished and look forward to the next chapter of growth alongside ATG.”

Dave Phillips added, “We are excited to partner with the team at ATG as we continue to build upon the ongoing legacy of the P&S brand that our father, Bill Phillips, founded over 60 years ago.”

Rory MacLellan, vice president at MPE, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome P&S to the ATG portfolio of brands and look forward to accelerating growth across the combined company’s product portfolio, geographic reach and shared capabilities.”

Apogem Capital provided financing to support the transaction; Jones Day served as legal advisor to MPE.

